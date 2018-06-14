Despite Impressive 2017, Gurley Still Looking to Improve

considering Gurley was near perfect on field last year, his focus has continued to revolve around perfecting the details.

"Just working all around from alignment, assignment, depth in routes, whatever it is — footwork or making sure I'm on the same page as my linemen," he said. "So, just trying to work on all the little small things and stuff."

Entering OTAs and minicamp under the same offensive scheme and head coach has aided the All-Pro running back. Like many of the players entering Year 2 under Sean McVay, Gurley said the level of comfort in the system has made this offseason a bit easier than the last.

"Obviously we know the plays and we're still adding stuff and what not, but it's been a long offseason," Gurley said. "A lot of stuff you kind of forget and then it kinda clicks back and you remember. We changed a lot of stuff, but for the most part we feel pretty confident just knowing that it's the same offense."

Despite the increased confidence, Gurley maintains there is always room for improvement. And though making individual objectives for the upcoming season isn't for him, he does have one goal top of mind.