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Despite Impressive 2017, Gurley Still Looking to Improve

Jun 14, 2018 at 04:45 AM
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Kristen Lago

Rams Writer/Reporter

As the Rams capped their 2018 offseason program, running back Todd Gurley was understandably excited for the upcoming summer break.

"Definitely been looking forward to this day just to have a little time off," he said Wednesday.
"We come back and then the real games begin."

After recording his best season to date in 2017, the Georgia product approached the offseason with a similar level of tenacity — excited to improve bit by bit each day. And while that might sound a bit surprising to most,

PHOTOS: Rams Minicamp Day 2

Check out photos of day two of the Los Angeles Rams minicamp.

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considering Gurley was near perfect on field last year, his focus has continued to revolve around perfecting the details.

"Just working all around from alignment, assignment, depth in routes, whatever it is — footwork or making sure I'm on the same page as my linemen," he said. "So, just trying to work on all the little small things and stuff."

Entering OTAs and minicamp under the same offensive scheme and head coach has aided the All-Pro running back. Like many of the players entering Year 2 under Sean McVay, Gurley said the level of comfort in the system has made this offseason a bit easier than the last.

"Obviously we know the plays and we're still adding stuff and what not, but it's been a long offseason," Gurley said. "A lot of stuff you kind of forget and then it kinda clicks back and you remember. We changed a lot of stuff, but for the most part we feel pretty confident just knowing that it's the same offense."

Despite the increased confidence, Gurley maintains there is always room for improvement. And though making individual objectives for the upcoming season isn't for him, he does have one goal top of mind.

"The main goal is the team goal — just try to go out there and give my team whatever coach asks me to do," Gurley explained. "I don't worry about goals or anything like that. Like I said, just try to come out here and get better everyday. Whatever happens, happens as long as you know you put in the best effort to be in a good position."

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