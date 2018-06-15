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With Offseason Program Complete, Talib Excited About Secondary's Progress

Jun 15, 2018 at 03:00 AM
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Kristen Lago

Rams Writer/Reporter

The Rams wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday afternoon, and with it cornerback Aqib Talib completed the 11th offseason program of his career.

This offseason, however, did represent the cornerback's first in Los Angeles, having been traded to the club in March. But even after just a short time with the franchise, Talib is feeling at home.

"It's been good, everything's been positive," Talib said recently. "It's been good getting to know everybody real well, so it's regular."

But Talib's definition of "regular" may be a bit different than most.

This offseason, the Rams' defense underwent several significant changes as the club looked to improve upon 2017, bringing in Pro Bowlers like Talib, cornerback Marcus Peters, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

And with several high-profile additions, many outside of the building have speculated as to what could come given the unit's mix of strong personalities. Specifically in the secondary, where chemistry is of increased importance, there have been questions about how Talib and Peters would fit in among the established players.

But throughout OTAs and minicamp, Talib has put those rumors to rest — confident in the strong chemistry that has been building in the defensive backs room.

"I think we're gonna be great. It's going to be great," he said "We're good in the meeting room, on the field, off the field, we're good — so it's going to be great. Progress has been great [too]. Like today we even was cleaning some stuff up."

"So, as long as Monday night comes and all our communication is black and white — no gray — we're good," Talib continued. "From where we were on Day 1 to now, it's a lot of progress."

And it hasn't just been the unit as a whole that has shown improvement. Even heading into his 11th season, Talib said cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant has aided the All-Pro's skillset.

"He's a young, energetic guy. A straight-forward guy, and a blunt guy too, so it's good," Talib said. "He's a technician, so you can't ever have good enough technique. A lot in my technique — off coverage, staying square — is the biggest thing that he's helping me on."

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