With Offseason Program Complete, Talib Excited About Secondary's Progress

This offseason, the Rams' defense underwent several significant changes as the club looked to improve upon 2017, bringing in Pro Bowlers like Talib, cornerback Marcus Peters, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

And with several high-profile additions, many outside of the building have speculated as to what could come given the unit's mix of strong personalities. Specifically in the secondary, where chemistry is of increased importance, there have been questions about how Talib and Peters would fit in among the established players.

But throughout OTAs and minicamp, Talib has put those rumors to rest — confident in the strong chemistry that has been building in the defensive backs room.