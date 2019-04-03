Daily Dose: What's next for the Rams this offseason?

Gennaro Filice broke down the NFC West on Wednesday, as part of NFL.com's Roster Reset series and says while the Rams have reigned supreme over the division for two seasons under head coach Sean McVay, the combination of talented coaches and strong quarterback play doesn't make a third division title a sure thing.

Los Angeles Rams: "With just one pick in the top 90 -- No. 31 overall -- the Rams aren't likely to net a whole lot of instant-impact players in the coming draft. Fortunately, there aren't many glaring holes on this roster. The thinking here is that Les Snead will spend that first-round pick on a big body for the trenches. Los Angeles cut loose starting center John Sullivan, while Andrew Whitworth could be heading into his final season at age 37. Meanwhile, Ndamukong Suh's departure leaves a big hole at the nose, while Dante Fowler Jr. and Clay Matthews could be short-term solutions on the edges."