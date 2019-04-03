Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: What's next for the Rams this offseason?

Apr 03, 2019 at 09:45 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Wednesday, April 3 about your Los Angeles Rams.

dd_4_3_19

WHAT'S NEXT?

Gennaro Filice broke down the NFC West on Wednesday, as part of NFL.com's Roster Reset series and says while the Rams have reigned supreme over the division for two seasons under head coach Sean McVay, the combination of talented coaches and strong quarterback play doesn't make a third division title a sure thing.

Here's Filice's look at the Rams' roster ahead of this month's draft:

Los Angeles Rams: "With just one pick in the top 90 -- No. 31 overall -- the Rams aren't likely to net a whole lot of instant-impact players in the coming draft. Fortunately, there aren't many glaring holes on this roster. The thinking here is that Les Snead will spend that first-round pick on a big body for the trenches. Los Angeles cut loose starting center John Sullivan, while Andrew Whitworth could be heading into his final season at age 37. Meanwhile, Ndamukong Suh's departure leaves a big hole at the nose, while Dante Fowler Jr. and Clay Matthews could be short-term solutions on the edges."

For more on the division, click here.

COOKS' TOP ROUTE

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks picked up at least 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth-consecutive season in 2018, grabbing 80 receptions for 1,204 yards receiving and five touchdowns, and there's a good chance he picked up a lot of those yards on out-breaking routes.

