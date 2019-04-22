Daily Dose: Where Goff's QB class ranks all time

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, April 22 about your Los Angeles Rams.
QB CLASS RANKING
NFL.com's Marc Sessler updated his list of the top quarterback classes of the 2000s ahead of this week's NFL Draft.
The Rams took quarterback Jared Goff No. 1 overall back in 2016 — the head of a class that Sessler has in his top-10.
Here's some of what he had to say about the 2016 QB class:
No. 9 2016 - "This boils down to how you feel about Jared Goff and Carson Wentz. Goff is coming off a troubling, deer-in-headlights Super Bowl start. Wentz has battled injuries in back-to-back seasons, but the Eagles are his team, with Nick Foles landing in Jacksonville. In finer moments, both quarterbacks have doubled as MVP candidates during their young careers."
For Sessler's full article, click here.
Check out photos of the Los Angeles Rams players back in action for the offseason program.
MOST IMPACTFUL DRAFT DAY TRADE
ESPN's NFL Nation reporters picked each club's most impactful draft day trade on Monday.
In the 1996 NFL Draft, the Rams traded running back Jerome Bettis to the Steelers for a second-round pick and a 1997 fourth-round pick.
Here's Lindsey Thiry's take on the swap:
"The Rams deemed Bettis expendable after they selected Nebraska running back Lawrence Phillips with the No. 6 pick in 1996. Bettis went on to win a Super Bowl in his Hall of Fame career. Phillips, who had extraordinary talent but known character issues, was released during his second season."
For each team's most impactful draft day deal, click here.
A.D.'s PRESSURE
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald put quarterbacks under some serious pressure in his record-breaking 2018 season. According to Pro Football Focus, Donald's 106 pressures is the most since Texans defensive end J.J. Watt's 119 in 2006.