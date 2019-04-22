Daily Dose: Where Goff's QB class ranks all time

QB CLASS RANKING

NFL.com's Marc Sessler updated his list of the top quarterback classes of the 2000s ahead of this week's NFL Draft.

The Rams took quarterback Jared Goff No. 1 overall back in 2016 — the head of a class that Sessler has in his top-10.

Here's some of what he had to say about the 2016 QB class:

No. 9 2016 - "This boils down to how you feel about Jared Goff and Carson Wentz. Goff is coming off a troubling, deer-in-headlights Super Bowl start. Wentz has battled injuries in back-to-back seasons, but the Eagles are his team, with Nick Foles landing in Jacksonville. In finer moments, both quarterbacks have doubled as MVP candidates during their young careers."