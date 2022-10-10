Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: David Edwards in concussion protocol again

Oct 10, 2022 at 03:29 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said left guard David Edwards is in concussion protocol again after exiting Sunday's game against the Cowboys and being evaluated for one.

Edwards' injury occurred with 11:57 remaining in the fourth quarter during a collision in the backfield. He was replaced by Bobby Evans, who started when Edwards was in concussion protocol in Week 4.

"We're working through that right now," McVay said, when asked if it would still be Evans at left guard if Edwards can't play against the Panthers this week.

The Rams (2-3) take on the Panthers (1-4) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. pacific time (FOX).

