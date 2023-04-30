READ: A confident blocker and pass-catcher, Davis Allen ready to continue improving with Rams

SOFI DRAFT LAB – Asked what he brings to the Rams skillset-wise, tight end Davis Allen answered with equal parts confidence and humility.

"Not afraid to put my hand in the dirt and block whoever I'm asked to block," Allen said after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by Los Angeles. "I'm confident enough to go up and catch the ball whenever it's thrown in my direction. I think there's a lot of room for improvement for me, I think there always will be, but I do think I can do a little bit of both."

Allen's goal is always to continue mastering his craft as a blocker and said he is proud of how he's developed in both areas, but again emphasized thinking he needs to improve in "every aspect of my game." From a pass-catching standpoint, he wants to work on getting in and out of breaks and becoming as smooth of a route runner as possible.

He'll work to continue growing in those areas with a Rams team he became familiar with from afar, noting their longstanding competitiveness and success.