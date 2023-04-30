Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: A confident blocker and pass-catcher, Davis Allen ready to continue improving with Rams

Apr 29, 2023 at 09:37 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – Asked what he brings to the Rams skillset-wise, tight end Davis Allen answered with equal parts confidence and humility.

"Not afraid to put my hand in the dirt and block whoever I'm asked to block," Allen said after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by Los Angeles. "I'm confident enough to go up and catch the ball whenever it's thrown in my direction. I think there's a lot of room for improvement for me, I think there always will be, but I do think I can do a little bit of both."

Allen's goal is always to continue mastering his craft as a blocker and said he is proud of how he's developed in both areas, but again emphasized thinking he needs to improve in "every aspect of my game." From a pass-catching standpoint, he wants to work on getting in and out of breaks and becoming as smooth of a route runner as possible.

He'll work to continue growing in those areas with a Rams team he became familiar with from afar, noting their longstanding competitiveness and success.

"I've always watched the Rams, and I've always viewed the Rams as a team that always had a chance to win the whole thing," Allen said. "I feel like there's some teams that it might be a rebuild season, or something along those lines, but I always felt like the Rams had the talent to run the table. I'm super thankful to be a part of this organization."

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams TE Davis Allen | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen from his time at Clemson.

davis-allen-gallery
1 / 7
E_AP21324679572130
2 / 7
E_AP22267726955161
3 / 7
E_AP21289559726056
4 / 7
E_AP22323772610750
5 / 7
E_AP22324176346937
6 / 7
E_AP22338074607600
7 / 7
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

READ: Warren McClendon Jr. excited to reunite with Georgia teammate Stetson Bennett on Rams

New Rams offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr. gets to start his NFL career alongside a longtime college teammate in quarterback Stetson Bennett.

news

READ: Nick Hampton ready to head to California for first time, get to work with Rams

Though he's never been to California before, new Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton's transition will be aided by his familiarity with Los Angeles' defense.

news

READ: Three takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's press conference following Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft: Drafting Stetson Bennett, finishing with 14 picks made, more

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead's press conference following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson with 259th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson with the 259th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select S Jason Taylor II with 234th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II with the 234th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select Wingate P Ethan Evans with 223rd pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Wingate punter Ethan Evans with the 223rd overall pick int he 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select Mississippi RB Zach Evans with 215th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Mississippi running back Zach Evans with the 215th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams acquire 215th pick from Bills

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired the 215th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Buffalo Bills.

news

READ: Stetson Bennett looking forward to learning from Matthew Stafford

Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Stetson Bennett will get the chance to work under another former Georgia quarterback in Matthew Stafford.

news

READ: Rams select Nebraska OLB Ochaun Mathis with 189th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected with the 189th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with 182nd pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with the 182nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising