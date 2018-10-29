Donald Continues Dominance with Pair of Sacks on Rodgers

On the second sack in particular, Rodgers saw Donald going and appeared to brace for impact.

"That's never happened before, so I got a freebie," Donald said, smiling. "I'm not even complaining about it."

After eight games, Donald leads the league with 10.0 sacks. That's a terrific number for a season from a D-lineman, let alone eight games. Donald's season career high in sacks is 11.0, which he's reached twice. And the Rams franchise record for a sacks by a defensive tackle is 11.5 — set by D'Marco Farr back in 1995.

As long as Donald stays healthy, a lot of records appear poised to fall as the season continues.

But the most important factor for Donald in this 2018 season is wins. And at the halfway point of the season, L.A. is 8-0.