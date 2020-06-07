Early 2020 position outlook: Offensive line

After examining the Rams' offense, defensive and special teams following the 2020 NFL Draft, theRams.com will take a deeper look at each position group as we get closer to the upcoming season. The offensive line is up next.

Who's back

Brian Allen: A Week 10 knee injury prematurely ended his first season as a full-time starter. Including that game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, he had started at center in each of the Rams' first nine games.

Austin Blythe: Played a crucial role in stabilizing an offensive line that endured an atypical amount of injuries to its starters in 2019, beginning last season as the team's starting right guard, flipping to left guard, then moving over to center after Allen's season-ending injury. Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, he rejoined the team by signing a one-year deal in late March.

Chandler Brewer: Signed to the active roster from the practice squad in mid-November, he appeared in each of the Rams' final seven games.

Austin Corbett: The No. 33 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft was acquired from the Cleveland Browns in mid-October in exchange for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick. When Blythe moved over to center, Corbett took his place at left guard and started there in each of the Rams' final seven games.

Jamil Demby: Played in five of Los Angeles' first six games, then was inactive for the rest of the season. He stepped in for Joe Noteboom when Noteboom suffered a season-ending torn ACL and MCL against the 49ers in Week 6.

David Edwards: Took over as the starting left guard for Noteboom in Weeks 7 and 8, then flipped to right guard after the bye week. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, making 10 starts.

Bobby Evans: Became the Ram's starting right tackle after veteran Rob Havenstein suffered a knee injury against the Steelers in Week 10. He appeared in nine games as a rookie, making seven starts.

Rob Havenstein: Started at right tackle in each of the Rams' first nine games, then was inactive after suffering a knee injury against the Steelers in Week 10.

Jeremiah Kolone: A undrafted free agent signee last year, he spent the 2019 season on the Rams' practice squad.

Joe Noteboom: Started at left guard until suffering a season-ending torn ACL and MCL against the 49ers in Week 6. Including the 2018 season, the former TCU standout has 22 regular season games under his belt.

Coleman Shelton: Signed to the active roster on Sept. 1, he appeared in 11 games in his first season in Los Angeles. Shelton returned by signing a one-year deal tendered to him as an exclusive rights free agent.

Nate Trewyn: Signed to the practice squad on Nov. 13, then was one of nine players the Rams signed to reserve/future contracts in early January.

Andrew Whitworth: Started every game at left tackle in 2019. Although his three-year contract signed in 2017 expired, he rejoined the Rams by signing another in April.

Who's gone

Nobody.

Who's new

Tremayne Anchrum: Seventh-round pick from Clemson who was a 15-game starter as an offensive tackle in each of the last two seasons, but projects inside as a guard with the Rams. He was also a first-team All-ACC selection as a senior and second-team All-ACC selection as a junior.

Cohl Cabral: Undrafted free agent signee from Arizona State who started 38 straight games from his sophomore season onward. The two-time team captain earned consecutive second-team All-Pac-12 honors across his junior and senior seasons.

Key question(s)