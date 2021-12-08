Ernest Jones becoming more comfortable as starter

In Los Angeles' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones had a team-high nine total tackles, plus half of a sack, one QB hit and one pass breakup.

Overall, Jones has tallied 33 of his 41 total tackles on the season since becoming a starter.

"It's just been constant growth throughout these games," Jones said. "Especially these last three, I kind of sensed myself being a lot more comfortable yesterday. I want to go out there and be myself, go back to being myself and having that excitement and that joy that I always show, and just fly around and make a lot of plays."

Jones did just that in Week 12, whether it was teaming up with Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd to hold Jaguars running back James Robinson to a three-yard gain, beating a Jaguars offensive lineman one-on-one to split a sack with Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, or pushing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of bounds while in coverage, then delivering a big hit on Robinson to cause an incompletion.

"I think we got in some situations that really express his ability a little bit more," Rams head coach Sean McVay said postgame. "We were in more favorable down and distances for us defensively where they're forced to kind of throw it. We get a lead and there's was a lot of the stuff that we loved out of Ernest coming out of South Carolina. You get his feel his range, his ability to be able to sense things and diagnose them. I think our defensive staff has done a great job of just continuing to help him improve."

As the Rams shift their attention toward Monday Night Football against the Cardinals (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN and ABC7), they'll a similar high-energy, playmaking performance out of Jones. Led by running back James Conner, the Cardinals have averaged 118 rushing yards per game since facing the Rams in Week 4, which places increased importance on the Rams' linebacking corps – and defensive front seven – stopping the run.

When Jones, or any player, plays like Jones did on Sunday, it's impacted the rest of the Rams' defense, according to defensive lineman Aaron Donald.