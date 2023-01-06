Ernest Jones quietly having productive 2022 season, but expects more out of himself in 2023

It helps that Jones' lofty ambitions have an example of that caliber to follow in veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Jones admitted that prior to the Rams signing Wagner earlier this year, he expected to be "the man" at linebacker, but also had the right perspective about what Wagner's arrival could mean for his development. He also trusts the organization and its coaching staff to put the best players out on the field.

"I just looked at it, for me, it's like, 'Man, I get another year and opportunity to learn from somebody I grew up watching, somebody that's like a role model,'" Jones said.

It's difficult for Jones to pinpoint one thing he's taken away from his time working with Wagner in their almost-full season working together. Jones is a visual learner, so he tries to pay attention to what Wagner does every day. Jones' takeaway: "For the most part, what I've learned this year is that everything that I thought I was doing, it wasn't enough. (There is) more to be done."

Whatever he's picked up, it's translating and being noticed by Wagner.

"I think he's played great. I think every game he's gotten better," Wagner said on Dec. 15. "He had an opportunity early on in the season where he could have made a pick in the red zone and I think it ended up in (safety) Nick (Scott)'s hands, and to see him make that play last week was pretty cool. He brings a lot of energy, a person that people feed off of, and it's just been cool to see."

This year, Jones became the seventh player in Rams history and only the third Rams linebacker to hit 100 total tackles in his second season, joining safety John Johnson (118), linebacker James Laurinaitis (114), safety Jordan Fuller (113), linebacker Alec Ogletree (111), safety Adam Archuleta (108) and safety T.J. McDonald (105).

His production and overall performance may not be what he hoped for, but for now, he's given Los Angeles' defense a reliable contributor it can count on. And in the meantime, he'll continue to learn from the best as he aims to be the best.