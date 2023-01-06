Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Ernest Jones quietly having productive 2022 season, but expects more out of himself in 2023

Jan 05, 2023 at 04:51 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – For most linebackers, a season like the one the Rams' Ernest Jones has put together in 2022 would feel satisfactory.

He's recorded 108 total tackles – almost double what he had as a rookie last year – and added one forced fumble and one interception while playing in all 16 games, making 10 starts.

Jones, however, has higher standards for himself.

"Obviously, I just wanted to build on year one," Jones said earlier this week. "Do my best to help this team and get back to the playoffs, get back in the Super Bowl. Individual goals, I just wanted to play great, and I don't feel like I did that this year. I don't feel like I lived up to what I know I'm capable of. So for me, it's, I'm ready to get in with Seattle, but I'm also ready to get back to work and go do what I know I'm capable of."

And that is?

"I feel like I'm capable of being one of the best linebackers in this league," Jones said. "I mean, I just know I am."

It helps that Jones' lofty ambitions have an example of that caliber to follow in veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Jones admitted that prior to the Rams signing Wagner earlier this year, he expected to be "the man" at linebacker, but also had the right perspective about what Wagner's arrival could mean for his development. He also trusts the organization and its coaching staff to put the best players out on the field.

"I just looked at it, for me, it's like, 'Man, I get another year and opportunity to learn from somebody I grew up watching, somebody that's like a role model,'" Jones said.

It's difficult for Jones to pinpoint one thing he's taken away from his time working with Wagner in their almost-full season working together. Jones is a visual learner, so he tries to pay attention to what Wagner does every day. Jones' takeaway: "For the most part, what I've learned this year is that everything that I thought I was doing, it wasn't enough. (There is) more to be done."

Whatever he's picked up, it's translating and being noticed by Wagner.

"I think he's played great. I think every game he's gotten better," Wagner said on Dec. 15. "He had an opportunity early on in the season where he could have made a pick in the red zone and I think it ended up in (safety) Nick (Scott)'s hands, and to see him make that play last week was pretty cool. He brings a lot of energy, a person that people feed off of, and it's just been cool to see."

This year, Jones became the seventh player in Rams history and only the third Rams linebacker to hit 100 total tackles in his second season, joining safety John Johnson (118), linebacker James Laurinaitis (114), safety Jordan Fuller (113), linebacker Alec Ogletree (111), safety Adam Archuleta (108) and safety T.J. McDonald (105).

His production and overall performance may not be what he hoped for, but for now, he's given Los Angeles' defense a reliable contributor it can count on. And in the meantime, he'll continue to learn from the best as he aims to be the best.

"I think Ernest has gone out and given us exactly what he is: energy, physicality, brute toughness, the guy you want to put out there because he's above the neck mentally sharp," Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said. "The guy's going to continue to get better throughout his career and I see nothing but greatness when that torch is passed and whenever it is passed for him moving to what Bobby's been able to bring to us and what they've been able to help each other with."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Seahawks, Week 18

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's 2022 season finale against the Seahawks.

news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says Seattle fans will "do the right thing" when it comes to Bobby Wagner's return

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks about the reception he expects Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner to get when Wagner takes on his former team in Seattle for the first time.

news

Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Rams legend Torry Holt is one of 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

news

Sean McVay, Rams players offer support to Bills safety Damar Hamlin and family

Rams send thoughts and prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his family with Hamlin in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest in Monday night's game against the Bengals.

news

First Look: Rams close out 2022 season taking on Seahawks in Seattle

An early preview of Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

news

McVay: Rob Havenstein dealing with minor knee injury, Nick Scott minor shoulder injury; both expected to play in Week 18

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on right tackle Rob Havenstein and safety Nick Scott heading into the team's 2022 season finale.

news

Rams at Seahawks Week 18 kickoff time, TV designation set

The NFL has announced when Rams-Seahawks in Seattle will kick off on Sunday in Week 18.

news

Cam Akers brilla para los Rams, pero la defensa no puede detener las carreras de los Chargers en juego de Año Nuevo

En su último partido de la temporada en SoFi Stadium contra los Chargers de Los Ángeles, los Rams juegan bien solo la primera mitad; cerrarán su campaña con visita a los Seahawks de Seattle.

news

Cam Akers records back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards

Though Sunday's result wasn't what the Rams wanted, running back Cam Akers remained an offensive bright spot with his second-consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Bobby Wagner and Cam Akers react to Rams' 31-10 loss to Chargers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Cam Akers' postgame press conferences following the team's 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Chargers 31-10

Rams get another big day from running back Cam Akers, but Chargers pull away in the second half in Week 17.

