Ernest Jones: Working with Bobby Wagner "highlight of my career so far" 

Through the first week of training camp practices, it's evident.

It has been a common occurrence to see Jones seated next to Wagner in the Rams' outdoor locker area for pre-practice talks. Wagner in the spring noted Jones' willingness to learn, which has only been reinforced by the amount of time Jones spends trying to soak up as much as he can from Wagner.

"He's so receptive, he comes in early, he's a hard worker," Wagner said during the offseason program this spring. "Like I said, he's a guy that can really be very, very talented just because of his mindset, the way he carries himself and his hunger to be great."

Wagner's primary teaching point is what he wished he was taught at the same juncture in his own career: Being more efficient with steps. If a play can be made with three steps instead of five, for example, then use the former to do so.

"When you've been moving so fast at the positions your whole life, slowing it down now is kind of the biggest thing," Jones said. "That's what I'm eating myself at now. Just stop hopping, stop being everywhere. He (Wagner) does everything so – I call it elegance. He does it so elegant. That's what I'm trying to get to. I would say it's just work in progress. Something I'll definitely have by the time the season starts, but definitely something I'm working on."

Jones entered his second training camp with more confidence, taking pride in the little details and wanting to sharpening his technique to be the best linebacker he can be.

Now, he's got a mentor who can help further that development – and maybe win another Super Bowl or two, too.