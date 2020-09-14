Expanded role in win over Cowboys "exciting" for Malcolm Brown

It was yet another strong season-opening stat line for Brown – he also had 11 carries for 53 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the Rams' Week 1 win at the Carolina Panthers last year – but the Rams knew he was valuable long before those performances. Back in March 2019, the Detroit Lions had signed Brown – a restricted free agent – to a two-year offer sheet, and Los Angeles matched it to retain him through this season.

"It's very exciting. I feel like that's just what I had to do," Brown said. "Sometimes you gotta step into this league and play a role. I was very aware of it. My rookie year when I came in, I knew I wasn't going to just be the man automatically. I was very, very, very aware of it. I just kept my head down and worked. I knew I may eventually get a shot, I may not, but at the same time, you just gotta keep going. That's what I tell a lot of guys coming in – it may not be the circumstance you want, but you last long enough and do what you need to do throughout your years in this league, and something will spark. An opportunity came, and I was able to just do what I had to do."