Fassel Explains which Special Teams Metrics He Values Most

"When we kick it off or punt it, how significantly do we flip the field? On a kickoff where does the opponent drive start and after we punt it, how much did we net to knock them back?" Fassel explained. "And then on the flip side of it, when they punt us the ball, how can we limit their net punt yardage as best we can. Then in the kickoff, how can we maximize our team drive start?"

In short, the Rams special teams unit is looking to set up the other two phases of the ball in the most favorable positions possible.

The goal, as Fassel explained, is to either limit the yardage gained by an opposing team or better the drive start location for the club's offense.