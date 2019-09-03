First Look: Panthers' dynamic backfield will present stiff test in regular season opener

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The loss of Gano figures to have a significant impact on the Panthers' special teams.

Carolina's kicker since 2012, Gano has played in 98 games over the last seven years. Notably, he was the league's most accurate kicker in 2017, converting on 96.7 percent of attempts.

Second-year kicker Joey Slye will replace Gano. An undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2018, Slye converted 7 of 8 field goal attempts in the preseason, including a 59-yarder in the finale.

Elsewhere, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said "there is no doubt in my mind" Newton will be ready for this week's opener against the Rams. Newton dealt with a mild foot sprain during the preseason but took all of his scheduled reps in practice on Sept. 2.