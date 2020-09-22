First Look: Rams head back east for Week 3 road game at Bills

The Rams (2-0) wrap up back-to-back East Coast games with a trip to Buffalo to take on the Bills (2-0) in Week 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Bills on Sept. 27, including notable additions, some of the Bills' top statistical performers in Week 2 and key storylines:

Notable Bills additions

Traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. In March, the Bills sent a 2020 first round pick, fifth round pick, sixth round pick and a 2021 fourth round pick to the Vikings in exchange for Diggs and a 2020 seventh round pick. Entering Week 3, Diggs is the AFC's leading receiver (239 yards) and has the second-most catches (16). Prior to arriving in Buffalo, the 27-year-old receiver collected 365 receptions for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns in five seasons in Minnesota.

Drafted Georgia State kicker Tyler Bass in the sixth round of this year's draft. The No. 188 overall pick won the kicking competition in training camp by beating out veteran Steven Hauschka, who had been the team's starter from 2017-19. Bass is 3 for 5 on field goal attempts so far but has made all seven of his extra point attempts.

Top Performers in Week 2

QB Josh Allen completed 24 of 35 pass attempts for 417 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills' 31-28 win at Miami. Per ESPN Stats & Information, the performance made him the first Bills player to throw for 400 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in a single game.

RBs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss nearly split carries in the backfield. Singletary finished with 10 rushing attempts for 56 yards, Moss added eight for 37.

Diggs led all Bills receivers with eight catches for 153 yards and one touchdown, followed by John Brown with four for 82 and one touchdown. Allen connected with Gabriel Davis and Reggie Gilliam for his other two touchdowns, while Cole Beasley added five receptions for 70 yards.

CB Levi Wallace led Buffalo in tackles with 10 total.

On special teams, Bass made his lone field goal attempt (39 yards) and converted all four of his extra point attempts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

This game is setting up to be a good test for Los Angeles' defense.

While Buffalo owning the No. 5 total defense in the NFL comes as no surprise and will still challenge L.A.'s offense – it finished No. 3 last year – its third-ranked total offense signals significant improvement. Last season – Allen's second – the Bills produced the ninth-fewest total yards of offense in the NFL (330.2).

Allen has taken a step forward in Year 3, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 729 yards and six touchdowns without any interceptions through two games. The Rams' secondary will have to be sharp against the NFL's leading passer, who has never been shy about using his arm strength to take shots downfield.

Additionally, Allen's ability to make plays with his legs – 1,216 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in two-plus seasons – will also require a disciplined effort by the Rams' defensive line and linebackers.