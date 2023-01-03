Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams close out 2022 season taking on Seahawks in Seattle

Jan 03, 2023 at 03:49 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams conclude their 2022 season facing the Seahawks in Seattle. Kickoff from Lumen Field on Sunday is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Seahawks.

Notable Seahawks additions

  • Drafted CB Tariq Woolen in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft: Woolen has a franchise rookie record six interceptions in his first season and has been arguably the most instrumental playmaker on Seattle's defense this year.
  • Re-signed S Quandre Diggs to a 3-year deal in March: Just as impactful for the Seahawks secondary for this season has been the play of Diggs, whose three interceptions are second on the defense behind Woolen's six.

Top performers in Week 17

QB Geno Smith completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' 23-6 win over the Jets.

RB Ken Walker III led Seattle's backfield with a game-high 23 carries for 133 yards.

RB DeeJay Dallas' 55 yards on three catches led all Seahawks receivers; tight ends Colby Parkinson (five catches for 36 yards) and Tyler Mabry (one catch for 7 yards) were on the receiving end of Smith's TD passes.

Diggs and CB Mike Jackson each snagged an interception, while outside linebacker Darrell Taylor added 2.5 sacks for Seattle's defense.

On special teams, K Jason Myers made 3 of 4 field goal attempts and both extra point attempts, while P Michael Dickson averaged 42.3 yards per punt across four punts, with two of those punts landing inside the 20.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has already faced his former team once, but in his return to Seattle, he'll have the chance to play spoiler to the Seahawks' playoff hopes.

The Seahawks need a win and a Packers loss on Sunday in order to clinch a playoff berth. No win, and they're out regardless of who wins Sunday Night Football between the Packers and the Lions.

The Rams are motivated to get Wagner a win against his former team after coming up short in Week 13 – linebacker Ernest Jones said as much on Monday morning. A win would not only end the 2022 season on a high note, but also potentially end a division opponent's season as well, in addition to getting Wagner that victory.

Meanwhile, Rams running back Cam Akers could be in for another big rushing game, given the Seahawks enter the final week of the regular season allowing the third-most rushing yards per game in the NFL at 150.5.

