First Look: Rams travel to Philadelphia to face Eagles for first 2020 road game

The Rams head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles this Sunday for their first away game of the 2020 regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Eagles on Sept. 20, including notable additions, some of their top statistical performers from 2019 and key storylines:

Notable Eagles additions

Signed offensive lineman Jason Peters to a 1-year contract in July. Philadelphia in the spring originally announced it would not be bringing back Peters, who had been been anchoring the left tackle position since 2009, only to re-sign him to replace injured starting right guard Brandon Brooks. Peters then moved back to left tackle prior to the season opener after starter Andre Dillard tore his biceps during training camp.

Traded for cornerback Darius Slay. In a move to bolster their secondary, the Eagles sent a third-round and fifth-round pick in this year's draft in March to the Lions to acquire Slay, a 2017 First Team All-Pro selection who was named to his third straight Pro Bowl last season.

Top performers in Week 1

QB Carson Wentz completed 24 of 42 pass attempts for 270 yards, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Eagles' 27-17 loss at Washington. He also fumbled twice, losing one of them.

With starting RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) out, backfield duties were shared by Boston Scott and Corey Clement. Scott had nine carries for 35 yards, while Clement finished with six for 19.

TE Dallas Goedert was Wentz's top target, collecting eight catches for 101 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Zach Ertz (three catches, 18 yards) was on the receiving end of Wentz's other touchdown.

LB Nathan Gerry led Philadelphia in tackles with 10 total, including two for loss.

On special teams, kicker Jake Elliott went 1 for 2 on field goal attempts, converting from 38 but missing from 53. Elliott went 2 for 2 on extra point attempts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

One might've noticed this already from looking at the additions section, but the Eagles' offensive line has been hit hard by preseason injuries. Already preparing to face Washington without Brooks and Dillard, they then had to rule out starting right tackle Lane Johnson because of an ankle injury that limited his participation in practice all week.

Perhaps predictably, it resulted in a tough outing against a young and fast Washington front seven. Down three of its starting offensive linemen, Philadelphia saw Washington sack Wentz eight times, most in a single game in Went'z NFL career.

Johnson said he plans to play against the Rams, and his return would be a huge boost for the Eagles. Still, those Week 1 struggles make the battle in the trenches against the Rams' defensive line the most important matchup to watch. Keep in mind, the Dallas Cowboys – who allowed the second-fewest sacks in the NFL last year (23, behind the Rams' 22) – were missing only one starting offensive lineman and Los Angeles still managed to get three last Sunday. Sacks obviously don't paint a complete picture of how well an offensive line protects a quarterback, but it's worth noting nonetheless.

Other storylines specific to the Rams: