First Look: Rams host defending NFC Champion Eagles at SoFi Stadium in Week 5

Oct 03, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams are back home in Week 5 for the first of three-straight games at SoFi Stadium, hosting the defending NFC champion Eagles. Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Colts, presented by Cedars-Sinai:

Notable Eagles additions

  • Selected DT Jalen Carter ninth overall in this year's NFL Draft: The 6-foot-3, 314-pound Georgia product has eight total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through his first four games.
  • Selected LB Nolan Smith 30th overall in this year's NFL Draft: Another former Georgia standout, Smith has one tackle through his first four games in a reserve role.

Top performers in Week 4

QB Jalen Hurts completed 25 of 37 pass attempts for 319 yards and two touchdowns in Philadelphia's 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Commanders.

RB D'Andre Swift paced the Eagles backfield with 14 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown.

WR A.J. Brown had a monster game for Philadelphia's receivers, with game-highs of nine catches for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns.

LB Nicholas Morrow led the Eagles defense with 11 total tackles and three sacks.

On special teams, K Jake Elliott made all four of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts, while P Braden Mann averaged 43 yards per punt across three punts, with one of those punts landing inside the Commanders' 20-yard line.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The health of Los Angeles' offensive line against as another physical defensive front awaits.

Philadelphia's interior defensive line alone features Carter (6-3, 314), Fletcher Cox (6-4, 310), and Jordan Davis (6-6, 336). Through the first four weeks of the season, the Eagles defense has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game (63).

Pass blocking won't be easy against the Eagles, so it's critical for the Rams' interior offensive line especially to keep Matthew Stafford's jersey clean. It's also imperative for to make the most of their run plays when they do call them, because at 3.3 yards per game, the Eagles don't give up many big gains on the ground to opponents.

For Los Angeles' secondary, another dynamic receiving duo awaits in Brown and wide receiver Devonta Smith, not to mention another dual-threat quarterback capable of making plays in the pocket or out of structure when a play breaks down. Just like last week, it will be important not to lose track of receivers and remain "sticky" in coverage.

