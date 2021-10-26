Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams head to Houston to take on Texans in Week 8

Oct 26, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams (6-1) are back on the road this week with a trip to Houston to take on the Texans (1-6), seeking to extend their win streak to four games. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams at Texans:

Notable Texans additions:

  • Signed RB Mark Ingram to a 1-year deal in March: After spending the last two seasons with the Ravens, Ingram followed former Baltimore passing game coordinator David Culley (now the Texans head coach) to Houston and signed a one-year deal with the club as an unrestricted free agent. Ingram is the Texans' leading rusher so far with 92 carries for 294 yards and one touchdown through the first seven games.
  • Drafted QB Davis Mills in the third round of this year's draft: Mills was the Texans' first selection since they didn't have a first- or second-round selection this year. The former Stanford product began the season as the backup to Tyrod Taylor, whom the team signed to a one-year deal in March, but was called into action early in his rookie season after Taylor landed on IR with a hamstring injury in Week 2.

Top performers in Week 7

Mills completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 135 yards in the Texans' 31-5 loss to the Cardinals.

RB David Johnson led the backfield with seven carries for 25 yards.

Johnson (27 yards) and WR Brandon Cooks (21) each posted five catches, but rookie WR Nico Collins led Houston's receivers with 28 yards.

S Lonnie Johnson Jr. led the Texans defense with nine total tackles and an interception, while DE Jacob Martin tackled Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in the endzone for a safety.

On special teams, P Cameron Johnston averaged 49.1 yards per punt across seven punts, while K Ka'imi Fairbairn made his lone field goal attempt.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Taylor will return return to practice this week, according to Texans head coach David Culley's postgame comments to Houston reporters, with more known about his status on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the Rams will have to prepare for both Mills, as well as the possibility of Taylor playing, provided the Texans end up activating his 21-day window to return and actually move him back onto the active roster before Sunday's game.

In the five and a half games since taking over for the injured Taylor, Mills has completed 111 of 171 pass attempts for 1,047 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Taylor, meanwhile, had completed 31 of 44 pass attempts for 416 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions prior to sustaining the hamstring injury that landed him on IR.

Taylor is more mobile than Mills, so if he's healthy enough to return, that skillset is something the Rams will have to be mindful of this weekend.

However, regardless of who's under center for Houston, the primary concern in the passing game for the Rams defense will be wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has still produced even with a rookie throwing to him – he had nine catches for 112 yards against the Panthers in Week 3, then nine catches for 89 yards against the Colts in Week 6.

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Houston Texans.
news

McVay: Kenny Young trade "financially driven" but still a "really tough decision for us"

Head coach Sean McVay explains what into the Rams' decision to trade linebacker Kenny Young to the Broncos on Monday. 
news

McVay: Robert Rochell strained his knee vs. Lions but "is going to be OK"; updates on Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and more

Rams head coach Sean mcVay provides injury updates on cornerback Robert Rochell, safety Jordan Fuller, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth as they prepare for Week 8 against the Texans. 
news

Rams agree to trade Kenny Young and 2024 seventh-round pick to Broncos for 2024 sixth-round pick

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
news

Jalen Ramsey, en su cumpleaños, intercepta a Jared Goff cerca del final y los Rams superan a unos Lions audaces

Jugadas sorpresa hacen a Detroit más difícil de lo esperado, pero Stafford vence a su exequipo con otro partido de alto nivel ayudado por un Kupp imparable
news

Jalen Ramsey capitalizes on opportunity with fourth-quarter interception vs. Lions

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey's endzone interception late in the fourth quarter proved pivotal in the Rams' 28-19 win over the Lions on Sunday.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Week 7 win over Lions

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 28-19 win over the Lions on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to three games with 28-19 victory over Lions

Big days by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, plus a clutch fourth-quarter interception by cornerback Jalen Ramsey, help the Rams defeat the Lions 28-19 at SoFi Stadium in Week 7. 
news

Matthew Stafford reaches 300 career passing touchdowns

With his second touchdown pass on Sunday against the Lions, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford became the 13th quarterback in NFL history to reach 300 career passing touchdowns.
news

Sony Michel and Kendall Blanton active, Brycen Hopkins inactive for Rams-Lions

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 7 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Lions

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
Advertising