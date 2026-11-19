Returning from their bye and riding a four-game win streak, the Rams will host the Packers on Thanksgiving Eve at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff Wednesday night is scheduled for 5 p.m. pacific time on Netflix.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Packers, presented by Toyota.

Notable Packers additions

Signed G Kevin Zeitler to their active roster on Sept. 30: As Green Bay's interior offensive line battled injuries, the 15-year veteran was one of three reinforcements added to the roster around this time. He was reportedly set to enter the starting lineup before a freak injury at practice delayed that.

As Green Bay's interior offensive line battled injuries, the 15-year veteran was one of three reinforcements added to the roster around this time. He was reportedly set to enter the starting lineup before a freak injury at practice delayed that. Signed G Laken Tomlinson to their active roster on Sept. 28: Those same circumstances also led to the signing of Tomlinson, a 12-year NFL veteran. He has started each of the seven games played since joining the Packers, the majority of those starts being at left guard.

Top performers in Week 10 (Packers also had a Week 11 bye)

Quarterback Jordan Love completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 220 yards and one touchdown against one interception in Green Bay's 30-10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide receiver Matthew Golden led Green Bay's receivers with five receptions for 70 yards.

Safety Xavier McKinney snagged his league-leading sixth interception of the season, while edge Lukas Van Ness added 1.5 sacks.

Kicker Trey Smack made 1 of 2 field goal attempts (missed from 53, made from 40), while punter Daniel Whelan averaged 50.5 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch and what they mean for the Rams

Take a look at the current NFC standings. Notice anything?

7. Packers (6-4)

8. Seahawks (6-4)

9. Rams (6-4)

All three teams are also currently on their bye week.

Green Bay needs a win to keep pace in the cut-throat NFC North race; 7-2 Detroit currently leads that division with head-to-head wins over 7-2 Minnesota (second place) and 7-2 Chicago (third place), which leaves Green Bay in last place but still holding on to the No. 7 seed. Los Angeles is on the outside looking in, but likewise remains in a tight division race; Seattle is in second place and 8-1 San Francisco in first.