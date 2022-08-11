Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams kick off 2022 preseason at Chargers

Aug 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams begin their three-week preseason slate as the road team against the Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 7 p.m. pacific time, with the contest being televised locally on KABC-7. It will re-air nationally at 10 p.m. pacific time on NFL Network.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Chargers:

Notable Chargers additions

  • Signed cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year deal in March. In a defense-heavy free agency and overall offseason, Jackson was one of the biggest additions by the Chargers. He finished second in the NFL in interceptions last season with eight.
  • Traded for outside linebacker Khalil Mack in March. The acquisition of Mack pairs an All-Pro edge rusher with one of the league's best in Joey Bosa, and it took sending a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears for the Chargers to get him.
  • Signed former Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to a three-year deal in March. With head coach Brandon Staley continuing to add pieces familiar with the defensive scheme he wants to run, signing Joseph-Day made a lot of sense.

Top performers in 2021

QB Justin Herbert completed 443 of 672 pass attempts for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

RB Austin Ekeler led the Chargers' backfield with 206 carries for 911 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

WR Mike Williams led the Chargers receivers with 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, but his 76 receptions on the team were second to WR Keenan Allen's 106.

LB Kyzir White paced the Chargers defense with 144 total tackles and tied for the team lead in interceptions (2, which Derwin James Jr. and Asante Samuel Jr. also had).

On special teams, K Dustin Hopkins made 18 of 20 field goal attempts and 30 of 32 extra point attempts, while P Ty Long averaged 45.5 yards per punt.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Usually this section covers an aspect of the Rams' opponent and how that will impact the Rams. However, in this instance, the main storylines are focused more on the Rams.

Several young players flashed their playmaking ability during training camp, including wide receiver Tutu Atwell and rookie cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant. Now, it's about seeing that practice performance translate to a live game setting.

In that regard, that next step in their respective development will be one of the main things to keep an eye on this Saturday.

Related Content

news

Rams release first unofficial depth chart of 2022

The Rams have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 preseason.

news

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay's final press conference of 2022 Training Camp in Irvine

Here's what we learned from head coach Sean McVay's final press conference at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Defensive backs shine: 10 Observations from 10th and final open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the last open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Camp Daily, August 9: Team hosts final open practice

Here's what you should know before heading to Tuesday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Tutu Atwell stacking days, plus picks for Jordan Fuller and David Long Jr.: 10 Observations from ninth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Monday's open practice at 2022 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Camp Daily, August 8: Team hosts second-to-last practice open to fans

Here's what you need to know before heading to Monday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams training camp practice on Wednesday, August 10 now closed to public

The Los Angeles Rams' final open practice will now be Tuesday, August 9 following the decision to make Wednesday's practice a closed one instead.

news

Big opportunity ahead for Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell

While the Rams await the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, second-year receivers Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell will get extended looks.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams RB and Super Bowl Champion Justin Watson

Coming into the league undrafted, running back Justin Watson had a lot to prove. In his three seasons with the Rams, he left an indelible mark on the team, helping them to their first-ever Super Bowl title.

news

From The Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Day 12 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conference following Day 12 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

No-look from Matthew Stafford, and pass-catchers making plays: 10 Observations from the eighth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Saturday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

Advertising