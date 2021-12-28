Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams wrap up regular season road schedule taking on Ravens in Baltimore

Dec 28, 2021 at 02:16 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams wrap up the road portion of their regular season schedule traveling to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday. Much like Week 16 against the Vikings, playoff implications are a factor for both teams this week.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Ravens (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX):

Notable Ravens additions

  • Signed T Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal in March: The veteran left tackle spent his first six seasons with division rival Pittsburgh before joining Baltimore this offseason. He was effectively brought in as the successor to Orlando Brown Jr., who the team traded to the Kansas City Chiefs 11 days earlier, and has started every game so far this season.
  • Signed RB Devonte Freeman to practice squad on Sept. 10, then from practice squad to active roster on Sept. 16: Baltimore's running back rotation got hit hard by injuries in the preseason, losing its top two players in J.K. Dobbins and later Gus Edwards. Freeman was one of the free agent running backs they turned to, and he's given them 114 carries for 479 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games (seven starts) this season.

Top performers in Week 16

Filling in for injured QBs Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, QB Josh Johnson completed 28 of 40 pass attempts for 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the Ravens' 41-21 loss to the Bengals.

Freeman led Baltimore's backfield with six carries for 17 yards and one touchdown.

S Tony Jefferson had nine total tackles and a sack for the Ravens' defense.

On special teams, K Justin Tucker made all three of his extra point attempts, while P Sam Koch averaged 44.3 yards per punt across three punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

All eyes this week are on the health of the Ravens' quarterback room.

Jackson has been dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the last two games and his status for Sunday's game is still uncertain. Meanwhile, Jackson's backup, Huntley, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The Rams have faced Jackson once before and are already aware of what he's capable of, and Huntley's nearly 300 total yards and four total touchdowns against the Packers back in Week 15 proved he's not to be taken lightly, either.

If either player plays, it's another important game for the Rams' pass rush, especially its edge defenders when it comes to keeping either of those quarterbacks contained.

Meanwhile, if you like kickers, this game will feature the NFL's two most accurate so far this season in the Rams' Matt Gay (league-leading 96.6 percent field goal percentage) and the Ravens' Justin Tucker (93.5 percent, second-highest).

Related Content

news

The NFC Playoff Picture in Week 17, and what's at stake for the Rams

The Rams are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC, with big game against the Ravens ahead on Sunday. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

McVay: Ernest Jones and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be placed on Injured Reserve, plus updates on Greg Gaines, Ben Skowronek and Brian Allen

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on linebacker Ernest Jones, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Greg Gaines, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and offensive lineman Brian Allen as the team begins preparing for Week 17 against the Ravens. 
news

Travin Howard steps up at linebacker in Rams' win over Vikings

When Ernest Jones went down with an ankle injury, Travin Howard was the Rams' next man up at linebacker and delivered a critical performance in Week 16. 
news

Los Rams aseguran su lugar en los playoffs y ya son líderes del Oeste tras ganar en Minnesota

Contribuciones de ofensiva, defensa y equipos especiales permiten a Los Ángeles cumplir su primer objetivo de la temporada.
news

Rams-Ravens kickoff moved to 10 a.m. pacific time

The NFL on Monday announced a new kickoff time for the Rams' Week 17 road game against the Ravens.
news

Brandon Powell sparks Rams with second-half punt return for touchdown against Vikings

Wide receiver Brandon Powell made perhaps the Rams' biggest special teams play of the season with his 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brandon Powell, Travin Howard, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 16 win over Vikings

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Brandon Powell, linebacker Travin Howard, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's postgame press conferences following their 30-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. 
news

Rams playoff bound for fourth time in five seasons

The Los Angeles are headed to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons after clinching a postseason berth with their 30-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday. 
news

Game Recap: Rams clinch playoff spot with 30-23 win over Vikings

The Rams punched their ticket to the postseason with a big road win over the Vikings in Minnesota in Week 16. 
news

Greg Gaines active; Bryce Perkins, Cam Akers and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Week 16 at Vikings

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Advertising