First Look: Rams return home for Sunday Night Football showdown with Titans

Nov 02, 2021 at 02:56 PM
After securing their fourth-straight win with a victory over the Texans in Week 8, the Rams are back home in Week 9 for a primetime showdown with the Titans on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on NBC.

Notable Titans additions

  • Signed RB Adrian Peterson to their practice squad on Tuesday: With starter and NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry undergoing foot surgery, being placed on Injured Reserve and out indefinitely, the Titans turned to adding 15-year veteran Peterson to fill the void. Peterson is reportedly expected to be elevated from the practice quad to the active roster.
  • Acquired WR Julio Jones in a trade with the Falcons in June: Tennessee sent a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 third-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Paired with A.J. Brown, Jones gives the Titans one of the league's most dangerous receiver duos.

Top performers in Week 8

QB Ryan Tannehill completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 265 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Titans' 34-31 overtime win over the Colts.

Henry carried the load for Tennessee's backfield with 28 carries for 68 yards prior to exiting the game with a foot injury.

WR A.J. Brown accounted for the bulk of the production for Titans receivers with a team-high 10 catches for 155 yards plus one touchdown. TE Geoff Swaim (four receptions, 23 yards) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (two receptions, 16 yards) accounted for Tannehill's other two touchdowns.

Defensively, S Kevin Byard and CB Elijah Molden each recorded an interception, while OLB Harold Landry had five total tackles and one forced fumble.

On special teams, K Randy Bullock made both of his field goal attempts – including the game-winner in overtime – plus all four of his extra point attempts, while P Brett Kern averaged 47 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Both locally and nationally, there was probably plenty of interest for this game with defensive lineman Aaron Donald and the Rams defense set to face Henry and the Titans offense. However, after Henry's foot injury, observers won't get a chance to see that highly-anticipated matchup.

Instead, it's looking likely that the Rams will instead be preparing for a Peterson-led Tennessee backfield this week.

Though Peterson may be 36 years old, he is still a productive running back. He had 156 carries for 604 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games for the Lions last season; prior to that, 462 carries for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns across two seasons in Washington.

All that is to say he should not be taken lightly because of his age and milage from carrying the ball through 15 NFL seasons.

Elsewhere on the Titans offense, close attention will be paid to the status of Jones, who missed last week's game against the Colts with a hamstring injury. If he's healthy and able to play this week, it will obviously impact the approach taken by the Rams secondary, since they will have to worry about both him and Brown.

Collectively, getting pressure on Tannehill and stopping the run will be critical to the Rams' success on Sunday.

