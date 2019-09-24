First Look: Rams return to Coliseum to host Buccaneers

Notable additions

Signed LB Shaquil Barrett as an unrestricted free agent in March. Now in his sixth NFL season, Barrett tied an NFL record set in 1984 with eight sacks through the first three games. Those eight sacks also lead the league. The former undrafted free agent spent his first five years with the Denver Broncos before signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers this offseason.

Signed punter Bradley Pinion as an unrestricted free agent in March. A 2015 fifth-round pick by the 49ers, Pinion spent his first four years in San Francisco before joining the Tampa Bay. He replaced Bryan Anger, the Bucs' starter each of the previous three seasons who signed with the Houston Texans this offseason.

Top performers in Week 3

QB Jameis Winston completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 380 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Bucs' 32-31 loss to the Giants. His total passing yards and touchdowns were both season-highs. The 380 yards also marked the fourth-highest single game total of Winston's five-year career.

RB Ronald Jones II led the Browns' backfield with 14 carries for 80 yards, but effectively split carries with RB Peyton Barber, who tallied 13 carries for 48 yards.

WR Mike Evans Jr. was on the receiving end of all three of Winston's touchdowns, adding eight catches for a game-high 190 yards. It the first three-touchdown game of Evans' career. Evans was also the first Bucs receiver to snag at least three touchdowns in a single game since October 20, 1985, when Jimmie Giles had four against the Miami Dolphins according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Defensively, Barrett carried the unit with a team-high six tackles plus four sacks.