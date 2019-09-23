Clay Matthews happy to get Week 3 win – and for his dad, too

"It was awesome to see," the younger Matthews said. "I think it was a pretty fun event this weekend for the Matthews family. Of course, I wasn't able to take part in it, but to be out there and see his name put along some of Cleveland's all-time greats, it was pretty remarkable to see."

In addition to the city rewarding Clay Jr.'s contributions across 16 seasons in a Browns uniform, Clay III also expressed appreciation for how his dad persevered to play 19 seasons in the NFL. Clay III is currently in his 11th NFL season, so it seems he paid close attention to how Clay Jr. carried himself during his pro career.

While he may not have had any sentimental feelings during the game, it's evident he certainly did afterward. As he got dressed for his postgame media session, he put on a throwback Browns jersey of his dad's in a fitting tribute.