Five Rams players to watch on offense as 2023 training camp opens

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams Training Camp kicks off with its first practice on Wednesday, July 26.
Here are five players fans should be watching on offense as those sessions get underway.
As written about already, Nacua is expected to contribute and compete for a role in the wide receiver rotation after a strong spring. Picking up where he left off at the end of OTAs and minicamp will continue to help those chances.
Rams general manager Les Sneadon the Rich Eisen Show on May 11said that "on paper," their vision is to have Bennett back up Matthew Stafford. After gradually being brought along this spring, that development process will pick up again in training camp.
Avila was the highest selection in this year's draft and also spent time at both guard spots during OTAs and mnicamp, so it will be interesting to see which spot the Rams end up liking him better at, and the impact that could potentially have on the competition for starting roles along the offensive line.
With Allen Robinson gone, Jefferson has a big opportunity this season to step up as the No. 2 wide receiver in the rotation. Jefferson's training camp experience last year was short-lived after undergoing a second knee surgery, so entering this year's camp with last year behind him should provide a boost of confidence.
A crowded Dolphins tight end room didn't afford many opportunities to Long through his first two NFL seasons, but he joined a Rams team where he has familiarity with new tight ends coach Nick Caley. What will that and his training camp performance potentially mean for his role this season?