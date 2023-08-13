Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five takeaways from Rams' 34-17 Preseason Week 1 loss to Chargers: Stetson Bennett settles in, Puka Nacua and Tre Tomlinson's first halves, and more

Aug 12, 2023 at 09:15 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Although the Rams fell to the Chargers 34-17 on Saturday at SoFi Stadium, the performance of quarterback ﻿Stetson Bennett﻿ and others provided several noteworthy observations.

Here are five takeaways from the contest:

230812_FiveTakeaways_16x9

1) Rypien starts, Bennett finishes at quarterback

Brett Rypien got the start at quarterback for the Rams and played the first three series before being replaced by rookie Stetson Bennett.

Rypien finished 3 of 6 for 11 yards across those three series, also rushing once for 6 yards. Bennett had a couple near-interceptions on his first series, but settled in to finish 3 for 7 for 37 yards and one touchdown, connecting with wide receiver Puka Nacua for the 11-yard score that gave the Rams their first points of the night.

Bennett completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 191 yards and one touchdown overall, finishing out the game at quarterback after taking over on the Rams' fourth offensive series.

2) Extensive time for Rochell, Tomlinson at cornerback

Starting at each of the outside cornerback spots, Robert Rochell and Tre Tomlinson both saw extensive action in the first half. Rochell played three defensive series before being replaced by defensive back Cameron McCutcheon, while Tomlinson played all four defensive series in the first half.

Tomlinson had a strong third-down pass breakup against former college teammate and current Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston, and was also in coverage on an incomplete deep ball for Johnston.

3) Bruss sees lots of time at right tackle, Anchrum at right guard

Moved to right tackle in the spring and remaining there throughout training camp, the 2022 third-round draft pick out of Wisconsin played at that position through the third quarter before being replaced by offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. later in the fourth quarter.

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. played right guard until being subbed out late in the third quarter.

4) Learning experience for rookie specialists

For two of the Rams' rookie specialists, it was a night of learning – understandable, of course, given it was their first NFL game action.

Punter Ethan Evans averaged 53.2 yards per punt with a long of 62, with two of his six punts landing inside the Chargers' 20 (both fair caught) and another landing in the endzone for a touchback. Two of Evans' punts were returned – the first 81 yards for a touchdown and the second just one yard. The fifth was returned for zero yards.

Kicker Tanner Brown converted on his first extra point attempt, but missed his first field goal attempt – a 46-yarder – wide left. However, he bounced back to make his second – a 39-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter.

Three of Brown's five kickoffs went for touchbacks; one was returned 17 yards and another for zero yards.

5) Nacua shines in first half, Johnson and Trammel in second

Nacua had a promising first half, recording three receptions for 32 yards in addition to the aforementioned touchdown. Those numbers led all Rams receivers at halftime.

Johnson had a big second half with five catches for 70 yards, including a 34-yard catch-and-run over the middle. He also drew a defensive pass interference penalty early in the fourth quarter

Austin Trammel chipped in four catches for 36 yards on the Rams' second scoring drive of the game.

Related Content

news

Five players to watch: Rams vs. Chargers, Preseason Week 1

Here are five players fans should keep an eye on when the Rams take on the Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Preseason Week 1 notebook: McVay on OL Joe Noteboom competing at multiple spots, deciding between Stetson Bennett and Brett Rypien as starting QB for preseason opener

Recapping two key topics covered by Rams head coach Sean McVay during his Thursday press conference leading into Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.
news

First Look: Rams kick off 2023 preseason vs. Chargers

Previewing Saturday's Week 1 preseason game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Building on rookie season and second training camp, Kyren Williams wants to maximize whatever role he's given

Running back Kyren Williams was a consistent playmaker during this year's Rams training camp. 
news

John Johnson III: 'I'm pumped just for the opportunity'

Defensive back John Johnson III reacts to re-joining the Rams after playing for the Browns the last two seasons. 
news

10 Observations from the Rams' final 2023 training camp practice: Welcome back John Johnson III, playmaking by Quentin Lake and other defensive backs, and more

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' final 2023 training camp practice at UC Irvine. 
news

Rams release first unofficial depth chart for 2023 preseason

The Rams have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 preseason.
news

Rams Camp Daily, August 8: Countdown to Kickoff begins at final open training camp practice

Headed to Tuesday's open practice at 2023 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union? Here's what you need to know before you go.
news

Rams sign defensive back John Johnson III

Defensive back John Johnson III is returning to the Rams.
news

2023 Breakout Candidates: 4th Year Players

In this installment of Breakout Candidates, J.B. Long breaks down the class of 4th year players, headlined by Cam Akers and Van Jefferson, and examines which ones may be headed for peak performances in the season ahead.
news

10 Observations from Rams' sixth open 2023 training camp practice: Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell shine, plus other notes

Here are 10 things that stood out from the the Rams' sixth open 2023 training camp practice. 
Advertising