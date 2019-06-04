Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Fowler happy to have found "perfect" fit with Rams

Jun 04, 2019 at 03:25 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. has been through the wringer over the course of his young career.

He detailed it himself during his Monday press conference following Los Angeles' seventh OTA practice of the spring.

TUES_DANTE_Web

"My first year, I tore my ACL. My second year, I came off [the injury] had like 5.5 sacks — was really kind of finding myself still off the field and things like that, growing. And the next year, felt really good. I still had a lot of things I was fighting against, cleaning up my act," Fowler said. "…So a lot of stuff was going on. But I was able to still have a good season — I had 8.5 sacks. And we went to the playoffs and I had two more sacks, so I felt really good that year. And then the next year — last year — it was a roller coaster, up and down."

Up and down — that probably is the best way to describe e the first few years of Fowler's time in the NFL. After the Jaguars drafted him No. 3 overall in 2015, Fowler entered the league with a lot of promise and potential. But after four seasons, Fowler still feels like he has plenty to prove.

That's part of why he signed a one-year deal with the Rams before the free agency period even began.

That plus the scheme. Fowler noted that he'd been watching defensive coordinator Wade Phillips put players in position to succeed for years, and he was glad to be a part of that in Los Angeles.

And then there's his teammates, who Fowler said welcomed him with open arms when he arrived in L.A. ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Saints.

All of those things combined to make Fowler want to stay in Los Angeles.

"Well I knew for the first few weeks — really, that first month when I was here — that this was a perfect fit for me, and a perfect team for me," Fowler said. "You know with coach Wade Phillips and his scheme — I was watching his scheme growing up as a kid. And actually when I got drafted, I was a hybrid linebacker-pass rusher. I wasn't used like that in Jacksonville for my first four years."

"And I always knew what I had and all that stuff. I knew what was my best abilities and things like that. And when I got here, it just felt like everything I was asking for — it was like my wishes were being granted. So this is a great place with beautiful people, beautiful workers, and a great coaching staff that I was begging for and I couldn't ask much more from."

"So I'm gonna be honest with you," Fowler continued, "I'm just gonna go out there and bust my tail, try to be the best player I can be on and off the field so I can try to figure out a way to stay here in L.A."

It's an admirable goal for a player who has certainly dealt with his share of challenges as he nears his 25th birthday on Aug. 3. But he appreciates being in a place where he feels like he's a part of a winning culture — somewhere he can really compete for championships.

PHOTOS: Week 3 of OTAs begins

Check out photos of week three of the Los Angeles Rams during OTAs.

SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_012
1 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_019
2 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_006
3 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_047
4 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_024
5 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_039
6 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_049
7 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_048
8 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_029
9 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_041
10 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_051
11 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_056
12 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_031
13 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_003
14 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_037
15 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_015
16 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_044
17 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_045
18 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_014
19 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_021
20 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_013
21 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_034
22 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_036
23 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_053
24 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_052
25 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_005
26 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_027
27 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_008
28 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_028
29 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_032
30 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_022
31 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_040
32 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_054
33 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_030
34 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_058
35 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_017
36 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_001
37 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_011
38 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_050
39 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_057
40 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_025
41 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_038
42 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_035
43 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_026
44 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_018
45 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_009
46 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_020
47 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_007
48 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_023
49 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_042
50 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_043
51 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_004
52 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_055
53 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_010
54 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_046
55 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_033
56 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_002
57 / 58
SOCIAL_OTA7_JL_016
58 / 58
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"[T]he year before I made it to the AFC Championship, I had that taste in my mouth," Fowler said. "Then I got here and we went to the Super Bowl. And just being around winning environments, I did it for two years, and I just don't want to lose. I want to be on a winning team."

"Being able to be with coach McVay in his prime, he's only 30-something — he's going to be here for a very long time. And I'm just fortunate to be around a coach like that who just really loves the game."

But when it comes to that long-term deal, Fowler is taking the same approach as cornerback Marcus Peters laid out last week — if things go the way the Rams expect in 2019, that'll take care of itself.

"[J]ust to be a part of guys like that, and be a part of a team like that, that's really what I want to be part of," Fowler said. "Everything will take care of itself. If I'm willing and fortunate enough to be able to get a contract, sign an extension this year — damn right I will be signing that paper. Other than that, I just want to win, and get back to where we were."

Related Content

news

Bobby Wagner: 'Feels great to be back home'

New Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner discusses his decision to sign with the team and the impact he wants to have on L.A.'s defense. 
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Initial projections for the Rams feature offensive line, edge options

Experts' latest projections for the Rams with the 2022 NFL Draft a little over three weeks away. 
news

Dates for Rams' 2022 offseason workout program announced

Here's when the Rams' offseason workouts will take place this spring. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner

The Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year deal. Here are five things you should know about him. 
news

Rams agree to terms with LB Bobby Wagner on five-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year contract. 
news

2022 NFL Free Agency: Best available at Rams' positions of need, according to experts, as of March 31

With free agency slowing down a bit, theRams.com looks at the top players available, based on what experts are saying are the Rams' biggest needs.
news

Sean McVay: Getting Matthew Stafford extension done a 'big deal'; Rams still working on new deal for Aaron Donald and in discussions with Cooper Kupp on new deal

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses getting quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract extension done and where things stand on new deals for defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. 
news

Agencia libre de los Rams en 2022: las contrataciones, los que se han ido y los que podrían llegar

El fichaje del receptor Allen Robinson le da a Matthew Stafford una nueva arma; el notable linebacker Bobby Wagner es candidato para unirse a la defensa de Los Ángeles
news

Sean McVay confirms Rams' interest in free agent LB Bobby Wagner

The Rams aren't done yet in free agency, as head coach Sean McVay confirmed the team's interest in free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner. 
news

Signing three-year deal with Rams latest chapter in Brian Allen's comeback

Overcoming a lot of adversity faced in a nearly two-year span, center Brian Allen is pumped to have "three more years of football" with the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Returning to Rams was always the goal for Joe Noteboom

With a 3-year deal in place, Joe Noteboom is looking forward to being "the guy" at left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "Happy to be a part of this organization for the foreseeable future"

After a "fun" first season, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted to make sure he made a long-term commitment to the team. Now he's locked in through the 2026 season.
Advertising