Fowler happy to have found "perfect" fit with Rams

That plus the scheme. Fowler noted that he'd been watching defensive coordinator Wade Phillips put players in position to succeed for years, and he was glad to be a part of that in Los Angeles.

And then there's his teammates, who Fowler said welcomed him with open arms when he arrived in L.A. ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Saints.

All of those things combined to make Fowler want to stay in Los Angeles.

"Well I knew for the first few weeks — really, that first month when I was here — that this was a perfect fit for me, and a perfect team for me," Fowler said. "You know with coach Wade Phillips and his scheme — I was watching his scheme growing up as a kid. And actually when I got drafted, I was a hybrid linebacker-pass rusher. I wasn't used like that in Jacksonville for my first four years."

"And I always knew what I had and all that stuff. I knew what was my best abilities and things like that. And when I got here, it just felt like everything I was asking for — it was like my wishes were being granted. So this is a great place with beautiful people, beautiful workers, and a great coaching staff that I was begging for and I couldn't ask much more from."

"So I'm gonna be honest with you," Fowler continued, "I'm just gonna go out there and bust my tail, try to be the best player I can be on and off the field so I can try to figure out a way to stay here in L.A."