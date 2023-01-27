Matt Skura, Oday Aboushi and Ty Nsekhe stepped up when called into action | Free Agent Spotlight

With injuries continuing to mount along the offensive line, the Rams turned to a trio of veterans to plug those vacated holes.

In stepped ninth-year pro Oday Aboushi and sixth-year pro Matt Skura, both of whom had been signed to the practice squad at the beginning of the season, at guard. Then came eighth-year pro Ty Nsekhe, a mid-season practice squad signee, at left tackle.

Collectively, they not only provided much-needed depth, but eventually stability to an offensive line that lost starters at every position but right tackle to injury.

However, all three are also scheduled to become free agents when the new league year begins on March 15.

So, what are the options for the Rams and Aboushi, Skura and Nsekhe?

The Rams could re-sign one, two or all three of them. Bringing back any of them would provide veteran depth Los Angeles hasn't had on the offensive line in some time. Skura offers positional flexibility, with experience at center and both guard spots throughout his career. Aboushi played guard for the Rams, but also has tackle experience from previous stops in his career.

If the Rams don't re-sign any of them, they could pivot to retaining Chandler Brewer – who played well at guard when healthy last season – as a replacement option. Brewer is scheduled to become a restricted free agent. Another internal option could include Logan Bruss, who missed his rookie season with a torn ACL sustained in the preseason.