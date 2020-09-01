From the Podium: McVay provides latest injury updates, Havenstein talks return to field

Aug 31, 2020 at 05:19 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay and right tackle Rob Havenstein each held video conferences with local media Monday afternoon, with McVay covering the latest injury updates and Havenstein discussing coming back from injury and returning to the field, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations.

"(Cooper Kupp) does not have an ankle sprain." – McVay

  • McVay refuted a report from yesterday that Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained a low-ankle sprain in Saturday's scrimmage, saying Kupp had pre-existing soreness in his lower leg.
  • There was a specific play during the scrimmage when Kupp communicated he was feeling that soreness, according to McVay, so the team had Kupp get an X-ray taken for precautionary reasons. The X-ray came back negative.
  • "We are going to be monitoring him, but he's feeling good," McVay said, adding that Kupp was pulled from the scrimmage to ensure he's as healthy as possible for L.A.'s Sept. 13 season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

"(Darrell Henderson Jr. is) making progress." – McVay

  • Asked about the status of Darrell Henderson Jr. (hamstring), McVay said the second-year running back is currently day-to-day.
  • Though Henderson is progressing, the team is bringing him along slowly. Given how tricky soft tissue injuries can be, McVay said he didn't want to rush him back and risk setting him back further.
  • McVay said ideally Henderson will be able to "get some work in toward the latter-half of the week."

"We are going to phase (Taylor Rapp) back into practice this week." – McVay

  • Second-year safety Taylor Rapp will practice this week, per McVay.
  • Asked if he feels any apprehension about inserting Rapp into a starting lineup despite limited reps in the new defense, McVay said they aren't going to make decisions like that right now. Should other defensive back need to step up, though, McVay is confident in them because of the amount of reps they've gotten in training camp during Rapp's absence.

"It's definitely good to be back out there." – Havenstein

  • Havenstein is happy to be on the practice field again after dealing with a knee injury late in the 2019 season.
  • Left tackle Andrew Whitworth previously shared how happy he's been to see Havenstein perform well in camp because the two trained together in the offseason and he knows how hard Havenstein worked to get to this point.
  • Asked today about those offseason workouts in Whitworth's home gym, Havenstein said it was a beneficial environment to be in because of how the offensive linemen pushed each other and held each other accountable. It also helped him stay on track with his rehab and offseason workouts when gyms and facilities shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Content

From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium
news

From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium

Key quotes and notes from virtual media sessions held by Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper Jake McQuaide following Los Angeles' Aug. 25 training camp practice. 
From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage
news

From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Sunday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom's Friday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth's virtual media sessions following the Rams' Aug. 19 practice. 
From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts
news

From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Tuesday morning virtual media session following Los Angeles' first training camp practice in pads. 
From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson
news

From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson

Key quotes and notes from defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: OC Kevin O'Connell talks QBs' development, creating competitive situations
news

From the Podium: OC Kevin O'Connell talks QBs' development, creating competitive situations

Key quotes and notes from offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins
news

From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins

Key quotes and notes from tight end Tyler Higbee's Friday evening virtual media session as Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: John Johnson III talks being back on the field, DC Brandon Staley's philosophy
news

From the Podium: John Johnson III talks being back on the field, DC Brandon Staley's philosophy

Key quotes and notes from safety John Johnson III's Thursday afternoon's virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams' ramp-up period gets underway. 
From the Podium: Cam Akers on high school QB background, RBs he looks up to
news

From the Podium: Cam Akers on high school QB background, RBs he looks up to

Key quotes and notes from running back Cam Akers' Tuesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams approach their ramp-up period in training camp.

Advertising