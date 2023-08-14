Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Raiders, Preseason Week 2

Aug 14, 2023 at 04:29 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn each held press conferences with local media Monday to recap the team's preseason opener against the Chargers and look ahead to this week's joint practices with the Raiders, as well as this Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I thought, just within a series or two, Matthew (Stafford) and I were talking about it today, just how much he settled in." – LaFleur

  • LaFleur was pleased with what he saw from rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua in his first NFL action.
  • Nacua had three catches for 32 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's preseason opener.

"I was really impressed with the way (Tre Tomlinson) was able to bounce up and make some of the correctable mistakes from practice and apply them to the game." – Morris

  • After experiencing some teachable moments throughout training camp playing on the outside, defensive back Tre Tomlinson showed he had learned from them in this past Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.
  • "I was sitting with the coaches (in the meeting room) and I said, 'It was great to see some of the things that he failed at out here on some of the down the field balls or maybe getting a penalty, he was able to not get a penalty in the game,'" Morris said.

"No, that was (Tanner Brown's), as best I can remember, I think that's his first miss inside of 50 all of camp. So (he's) been very accurate." – Blackburn

  • Blackburn isn't worried about kicker Tanner Brown's range after Brown missed a 46-yard field goal against the Chargers on Saturday.
  • Blackburn said Brown "hit from 65 yards the other day," so leg strength is not a concern.

