Game Preview: Rams facing first 2018 playoff test against Cowboys in Divisional Round

As for dealing with 'Dak'...

"I know he ain't Russell Wilson for what he can do running around and just being so creative," cornerback Marcus Peters said this week. "I think moreso, he's just a running back when he gets the ball because he is bigger and just not going to put his head down and run away from contact."

"He can keep plays alive, he's gritty — I like how he gets after it — he never gets too high, never gets too low," safety John Johnson said. "He can win a game for you, so that's something we just really need to put pressure on him, move him off his spot, and I think we'll be alright."

"He's a good quarterback, makes a lot of big plays," defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. "Tough quarterback, but we'll get after him."

The Rams defense — and specifically Donald — may have an upper hand if they are able to contain the young quarterback, as Prescott is the league's No. 2 most-sacked quarterback in 2018.

If it's not Prescott running about the Coliseum's turf, it'll be Elliott — and the Rams have had trouble against the run this season. The sore spot in Phillips' evolving defense let up 273 yards rushing to the Seahawks in Week 10, 194 to the Bears in a loss, 190 to the Seahawks in Week 5, and 141 to the Saints in a loss.

Stopping 'Zeke' has certainly been a point of emphasis for the Rams since it became clear the Cowboys were headed to L.A. for the Divisional round.