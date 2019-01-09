McVay on RBs Gurley and Anderson: "I think you can expect to see a good balance of both."

And it certainly doesn't hurt that Anderson has postseason experience, including playing a big role in Denver's run to winning Super Bowl 50.

"It's a playoff game, so it'll be pretty fun," Anderson said. "You got to be super detailed, I've said this plenty of times over the weeks, but you got to sustain drives, stay on the field on third down for us, don't turn the ball over. Those are some of the biggest keys, very little detail things, some of the minor things that you probably don't pay attention to — depth on routes — stuff like that. Those are very little things that win football games."

As for his role for this game in particular, Anderson said he's glad to be able to spell Gurley in any way possible.