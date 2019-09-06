Game Preview: Rams open 2019 regular season against the Panthers 

What to watch for…

On offense for the Rams

It will be interesting to see how head coach Sean McVay chooses to use his running backs. Gurley will not be on a snap count against the Panthers, but backup Malcolm Brown and reserve Darrell Henderson Jr. will also be available and in play.

There's also Los Angeles' somewhat new-look offensive line with LG Joe Noteboom and C Brian Allen making their first career starts against one of the NFL's most talented defensive lines this season.

On offense for the Panthers

Two veterans departed Carolina's wide receiver room this offseason in Devin Funchess and Torrey Smith, leaving second-year wideout D.J. Moore and third-year wideout Curtis Samuel as the group's top two.

Tight end Greg Olsen has been bothered by foot injuries each of the last two seasons but said this week he's feeling good. When healthy, he's one of the game's best at his position – he recorded three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2014-16.

On defense for the Rams

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day is slated to make his first career start as the Rams' No. 1 nose tackle and will play a key role in disrupting Newton's rhythm.

Hager is making his second career start after spending majority of his first 64 career games on special teams.

On defense for the Panthers

McCoy has big shoes to fill on the Panthers' defensive line, signed to fill the void left by the retirement of Julius Peppers.