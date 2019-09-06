Opposing View: Panthers coach Ron Rivera sees Rams game as measuring stick for his team

According to Rivera, the best chance of doing that will come down to how well the Panthers adapt to the Rams' schemes on offense, defense and special teams.

Head coach Sean McVay has helped the Rams produce top-10 offenses in each of his last two seasons, most recently finishing second in both total offense with 421.1 yards per game and scoring offense with 32.3 points per contest in 2018. Given that success, it's understandable that Rivera said he studied some Rams film from McVay's first season in 2017 as part of his preparation for this weekend's game.

McVay has accomplished those feats largely with the same personnel grouping, too: the NFL's Next Gen Stats shared on Twitter earlier this summer that L.A. used 11 personnel – 1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR – on at least 90 percent of their offensive snaps last year. Furthermore, the Rams have only used five personnel packages on offense over the last two seasons, according to the same account.

"I think it's a big chess match, more so than anything else, in all three phases, just because of who they are and who they've been the last couple of years," Rivera said. "When Coach McVay got there, you really got a sense as to what they were becoming and last year you knew what they are, but he's one of those guys that's constantly evolving and changing and looking at different ways to do things."

Defensively, Rivera expressed appreciation for Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and the success he's had heading into his 50thseason coaching in the NFL.

Smart, athletic safeties, physical cornerbacks, interior and edge pressure and a smart inside linebacker are what Rivera described as the hallmarks of a Phillips-led unit.