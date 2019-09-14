Game Preview: Rams return to Coliseum to face Saints in week 2 

What to watch for…

On offense for the Rams

ESPN's Ed Werder made an interesting observation earlier this week about Rams RB Todd Gurley's workload in the season opener. Through the first three quarters against the Panthers, Gurley had just seven total touches for 37 yards. In the fourth quarter alone, Gurley had eight rushing attempts for 64 yards.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the Carolina game that Gurley and backup Malcolm Brown's roles were dictated by the flow of the game, so perhaps too much is being read into it. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how things play out on Sunday against a New Orleans run defense that just gave up 7.8 yards per carry by the Texans backfield, second-most allowed by a defense.

On offense for the Saints

New Orleans returns its familiar playmaking trio of Brees, Kamara and Thomas, and all three are worth tracking. However, what deserves more attention is the play of the Saints' offensive line.

McCoy's strong performance in the opener has already been documented, but RT Ryan Ramczyk should receive equal recognition. Matched up with Texans five-time All Pro DE J.J. Watt, Ramczyk helped prevent Watt from recording at least one tackle or one QB hit for the first time in 105 career games per NFL Research. Ramczyk was limited participant in practice this week with a thigh injury but is probable for Sunday's game, according to Friday's injury report.

On defense for the Rams

Rookie safety Taylor Rapp's versatility could come in handy against Kamara, while LB Cory Littleton will look to build on an impressive opening performance that earned him the highest grade of any player in Week 1 from Pro Football Focus.

On defense for the Saints

The defensive line as a whole will be much stronger with two key players returning.

DT Mario Edwards Jr., one of the Saints' top offseason acquisitions, is expected to make his season debut after sitting out Monday night's game against the Texans because of a hamstring injury. DT David Onyemata will also be back after serving his league-mandated one-game suspension against Houston.