Game Preview: Rams return to SoFi Stadium and looking to bounce back against the Giants

Big Blues

Everywhere except the Meadowlands, that is.

The city of New York is 0-7, combined, following the Jets loss on Thursday. They and the Giants both appear on the Rams schedule this season.

So how does Los Angeles avoid a letdown against one of the worst opponents in the NFL?

Here's an entirely unsolicited suggestion: Why not play the 49ers this week?

San Francisco's junior varsity roster – with Nick Mullens at the helm – just put 36 points on the Giants and held them to single-digits. Can the Rams outperform that 36-9 score from last Sunday?

Taking a Timeout from Timeouts

Since becoming head coach of the Rams, McVay has spent more timeouts in the first and third quarters than just about any of his peers – often doing so on offense.

The sight of the former Georgia Player of the Year sprinting down the sideline to get an official's attention is a familiar one for Rams fans.

In many instances, those early timeouts are justifiable. Who knows what crises they've averted along the way?

Nonetheless, the experience in Buffalo was a poignant reminder of why coaches are typically loath to part with their timeouts before crunch time, or even the two-minute warning.

McVay acknowledged as much on his radio show Monday.

"Those are things that I think I do have to be critical and honest with myself about utilizing those in better times… and try to avoid those (early timeouts) as we move forward," McVay said.

Mr. September

These are Jared Goff's career splits in September:

12-3 record, 27 TD, 11 INT, 9.2 AY/A

September has been his best month, and it's not particularly close. More wins, his highest touchdown percentage, highest rating, and fewest sacks.

Now, more than any season prior, Goff seems poised to maintain his productive start in 2020. He's currently grading fourth in Pro Football Focus' rankings, putting him in the company of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Mahomes.

Here's to October.

On Edge

For the Rams to get to where they want to go, they need better play on the edge of their defense.

According to Pro Football Reference, Leonard Floyd is the only outside linebacker with so much as a pressure through three contests. (Note: They're missing Jachai Polite's rush versus Dallas, but the point still stands.)

And this isn't just about pass rush. It's very much about setting an edge in the running game, as well.

"We're always competing; we're always evaluating," McVay said of the position group this week.

Maybe more Polite is the answer. Or Obo Okoronkwo.

More likely, it's Justin Hollins' time. His snaps have been increasing each game since arriving from Denver. Like Floyd, he's played in this defense. And he's the highest-graded edge on the roster in limited sample size.

Now is the time to open up opportunities and evaluate more options in a game setting. The Giants are the league's worst pass blocking unit, according to Pro Football Focus. Hopefully, the debut of Terrell Lewis is fast-approaching. A trip to San Francisco definitely is.