First Look: Rams return to SoFi Stadium to host Giants in Week 4

Top Performers in Week 3

QB Daniel Jones completed 17 of 32 pass attempts for 179 yards with one interception in the Giants' 36-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones was also the Giants' leading rusher in the contest with 49 yards on five carries. Freeman also had five carries, but managed just 10 rushing yards.

WR Darius Slayton led all Giants receivers with 53 receiving yards on three catches. Fellow WR Golden Tate led the Giants in catches with five, adding 36 yards.

Second-year DB Julian Love's 11 combined tackles paced the Giants' defense.

On special teams, kicker Graham Gano converted all three of his field goal attempts, including a long of 52 yards.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

For a Rams defense that came away disappointed by how last week's game against the Bills ended, this week's game against the Giants might provide a prime bounceback opportunity.

The Giants are tied with the Vikings and Washington for the second-most giveaways in the NFL so far, throwing four interceptions and losing three fumbles. That propensity for mistakes could set up Los Angeles' defense – tied with the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers for ninth-most takeaways in the NFL (five) – with the chance to play a complementary role to its offense, as far as setting up scoring opportunities for the offense and affecting field position.

That said, it doesn't mean the Giants shouldn't be taken seriously by the Rams – L.A. head coach Sean McVay would be the first to say they respect every opponent, regardless of record or production.

Slayton, a 2019 fifth-round pick, can threaten defenses deep. In just 17 career games, he has averaged 15.5 yards per catch, so the Rams' secondary will have to be mindful of where he is at all times. Additionally, Evan Engram gives Jones a seam-stretching tight end who has also averaged double-digit yards per catch in his career (11.4).