Game Recap: Nick Scott's late interception, Matt Gay's late field goal lift Rams to 26-17 win over Seahawks

SEATTLE – The crowd was fired up after a defensive stand by the Seahawks gave them a chance to potentially regain the lead over the Rams with 2:17 remaining.
Rams safety Nick Scott had other ideas.
Scott's interception on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's pass intended for Tyler Lockett gave the Rams the ball back and set up a successful 47-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay to give Los Angeles (4-1) a 26-17 win over Seattle (2-3) at Lumen Field.
Here is the complete game recap:
The Rams punted on their first two offensive possessions, but thanks to a big 4th down stop at their own 29-yard line by their defense, appeared to be finally breaking through on their third, only to have that series end with Stafford getting intercepted in the endzone after getting inside the Seahawks 10-yard line.
Four plays later, Reeder's interception off a Wilson pass tipped by cornerback Jalen Ramsey got the Rams the ball back near midfield, but the Rams went 3-and-out and were forced to punt.
The Seahawks then scored the game's first points on the ensuing drive. Helped largely by a 47-yard defensive pass interference penalty against cornerback Robert Rochell which moved them to the Rams 22, Wilson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf two plays later to put Seattle up 7-0 with 9:04 left in the first half.
Los Angeles responded with a scoring drive lasting nearly eight minutes that ended with a 31-yard field goal by Gay to cut their deficit to four with 1:12 left until halftime.
Seattle almost answered with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the ensuing drive, but the play was negating by a holding penalty on Seattle left tackle Duane Brown. Forced to eventually settle for a 35-yard field goal attempt by kicker Jason Myers, the Seahawks saw the attempt miss wide left.
The Rams took their first lead midway through the third quarter when, two plays after Stafford launched a 68-yard completion to wide receiver DeSean Jackson, Henderson found the endzone from five yards out. The ensuing extra point attempt by Gay was blocked, however, making it 9-7 Rams.
After another defensive stand, the Rams found the endzone again. Aided by back-to-back 20-yard receptions by Woods, Stafford found Higbee for a 13-yard touchdown pass to extend the Rams' lead to 16-7 with 4:48 to go in the third quarter.
On the ensuing defensive series, Donald sacked Wilson to give him 88.5 for his career, breaking the Rams' career franchise record, and the Seahawks were forced to punt. The punt was blocked by outside linebacker Jamir Jones, but Seahawks punter Michael Dickson managed to recover the loose ball and kick the ball again, pinning the Rams at their own 11.
Geno Smith replaced Russell Wilson early in the fourth quarter, with Wilson shortly thereafter declared questionable with a finger injury. However, Seattle's offense didn't skip a beat, as Smith led them on a 10-play, 98-yard scoring drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from him to Metcalf and cut the Rams' lead to 16-14 with 9:16 remaining.
However, the Rams answered with a scoring drive of their own six plays later, as running back Sony Michel rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to put them up 23-14 with 6:11 left. The drive was helped by a 24-yard completion from Stafford to Woods and 33-yard completion from Stafford to Kupp, with Kupp making the catch while sliding.
Scott's interception set up the 47-yard field goal by Gay to give the Rams a 26-17 lead with 24 seconds left.