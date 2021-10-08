Game Recap: Nick Scott's late interception, Matt Gay's late field goal lift Rams to 26-17 win over Seahawks

SEATTLE – The crowd was fired up after a defensive stand by the Seahawks gave them a chance to potentially regain the lead over the Rams with 2:17 remaining.

Rams safety Nick Scott had other ideas.

Scott's interception on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's pass intended for Tyler Lockett gave the Rams the ball back and set up a successful 47-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay to give Los Angeles (4-1) a 26-17 win over Seattle (2-3) at Lumen Field.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Rams punted on their first two offensive possessions, but thanks to a big 4th down stop at their own 29-yard line by their defense, appeared to be finally breaking through on their third, only to have that series end with Stafford getting intercepted in the endzone after getting inside the Seahawks 10-yard line.