General manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay agree to contract extensions

Sep 08, 2022 at 09:31 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have agreed to contract extensions, keeping two of the Rams' key leaders with the club through the 2026 season.

"As an organization we constantly strive to better ourselves every day. This requires selflessness, dedication and great leadership throughout," Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke said in a press release from the team. "Sean and Les personify this mindset. They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses. They epitomize the 'We not me' mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved. We look forward to many more exciting seasons at SoFi Stadium as Sean and Les continue to play meaningful roles within the organization and throughout the community."

Working together since 2017, Snead and McVay's partnership has helped Los Angeles win Super Bowl LVI and reach two Super Bowls overall, while also capturing two NFC Championships, four NFC West division titles and a 55-26 regular season record over the last five years. The Rams have finished with a winning record in each year of the Snead-McVay era so far.

McVay is the second-fastest coach in franchise history to reach the 50-win mark. He also became youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl at age 36 (2021), became the youngest head coach to lead his team to a Super Bowl at age 31 (2018), and the youngest coach to win AP Coach of the Year at the age of 31 (2018).

Meanwhile, under Snead, the Rams have made 70 trades and selected 96 players in the NFL Draft, with five receiving All-Pro honors, including defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The five All-Pro selections are the second-most drafted All-Pro selections since 2012.

The Rams have sustained that success while not selecting in the first round since 2016, though the results of that aggressive approach have spoken for themselves with the high-profile acquisitions of defensive back Jalen Ramsey, and later quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller, culminating with the Rams winning their first Super Bowl in the city of Los Angeles in franchise history.

Of course, homegrown players found by Snead and the Rams' scouting department have also contributed to that success, too, with the likes of safety and seventh-round pick Nick Scott, former undrafted free agent and tight end Kendall Blanton, fourth-round pick and tight end Brycen Hopkins, seventh-round pick and linebacker Travin Howard also all contributing to last season's Super Bowl-winning campaign.

The Rams' offense has consistently been among the most productive in the NFL under McVay, most recently ranking ninth in total yards and eighth in scoring during the 2021 regular season. The Rams had the No. 1 scoring offense in the league in McVay's first season in 2017, then the No. 2 scoring offense and No. 2 total offense in 2018. In the first season of the NFL's 17-game era, quarterback Matthew Stafford set a franchise record with 4,886 passing yards and tied Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record with 41 passing touchdowns, marks that were good for third-most and second-most respectively in the NFL last season.

