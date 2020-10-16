Gerald Everett getting a chance to show his versatility early in 2020 season

What's familiar to him is a creative way for Los Angeles' offense to showcase his versatility early in the season.

Known for normally stretching the seams of a defense as a pass-catching target, Everett took that jet sweep handoff and ran into the endzone from two yards out for his first career rushing touchdown in the Rams' 17-9 Week 4 victory over the Giants.

The following week, Los Angeles lined up Everett in front of running back Darrell Henderson Jr. in the backfield to generate an explosive pass play. Leaking out of the backfield virtually uncovered, Everett hauled in a 40-yard catch on a pass deep down the right sidelined from L.A. quarterback Jared Goff.

"He's done a great job," Goff said during a video conference with reporters Wednesday. "He's really embraced his role, which has been awesome to see. Just moving around and putting him in different places, asking him a lot, asking him to know a lot, to do a lot at different spots on the field. And he's really grasped it."

Echoing the same comments he made in early April, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Everett is someone they must continue to get more involved in the offense. That they are doing so in the ways described above isn't entirely surprising.

While Everett only has five career carries – that Week 4 one included – he's gained 31 rushing yards on those attempts, good for a career average of 6.2 yards per carry. He also has averaged double-digit yards per reception (11.8) in three-plus seasons.

"He's a big-time, versatile playmaker that enables you to really be in multiple personnel groupings because of his versatility in your two tight end sets where he can play that fullback, he can detach from the core, and he can align in the core," McVay said. "So, he gives you a lot of flexibility."

While it's difficult to predict when he'll be due for a big game, given the rate at which the Rams' offense has been executing and the number of players making plays every week, Everett is content with whatever his role ends up being in the gameplan.