Gerald Everett getting a chance to show his versatility early in 2020 season

Oct 16, 2020 at 10:01 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

If Rams tight end Gerald Everett looked like a natural lining up at fullback in Week 5 or taking a handoff off a jet sweep in Week 4, well, it's probably because it's nothing new to him.

"I've been doing that ever since I was a kid playing park ball," Everett said during a video conference with reporters Wednesday. "In college I was fortunate to be able to continue (it), and now in the pros, it's still fun."

What's familiar to him is a creative way for Los Angeles' offense to showcase his versatility early in the season.

Known for normally stretching the seams of a defense as a pass-catching target, Everett took that jet sweep handoff and ran into the endzone from two yards out for his first career rushing touchdown in the Rams' 17-9 Week 4 victory over the Giants.

The following week, Los Angeles lined up Everett in front of running back Darrell Henderson Jr. in the backfield to generate an explosive pass play. Leaking out of the backfield virtually uncovered, Everett hauled in a 40-yard catch on a pass deep down the right sidelined from L.A. quarterback Jared Goff.

"He's done a great job," Goff said during a video conference with reporters Wednesday. "He's really embraced his role, which has been awesome to see. Just moving around and putting him in different places, asking him a lot, asking him to know a lot, to do a lot at different spots on the field. And he's really grasped it."

Echoing the same comments he made in early April, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Everett is someone they must continue to get more involved in the offense. That they are doing so in the ways described above isn't entirely surprising.

While Everett only has five career carries – that Week 4 one included – he's gained 31 rushing yards on those attempts, good for a career average of 6.2 yards per carry. He also has averaged double-digit yards per reception (11.8) in three-plus seasons.

"He's a big-time, versatile playmaker that enables you to really be in multiple personnel groupings because of his versatility in your two tight end sets where he can play that fullback, he can detach from the core, and he can align in the core," McVay said. "So, he gives you a lot of flexibility."

While it's difficult to predict when he'll be due for a big game, given the rate at which the Rams' offense has been executing and the number of players making plays every week, Everett is content with whatever his role ends up being in the gameplan.

"Last week was one of my weeks, and this week, we'll see what's up," Everett said. "Whatever I need to do, I'm going to do it the best I can."

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Division play begins in a big way with Rams-49ers on Sunday Night Football

Can Aaron Donald keep up this historic pace, why the Rams should not be taking he 49ers lightly, and what Jalen Ramsey and LeBron James have in common. All of this plus more in J.B. Long's Week 6 game preview.
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Hill talk Week 6 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Troy Hill's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

Terrell Lewis eager to build on his NFL debut

After making his long-awaited debut at Washington last week, Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis is eager to do more. 
news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks Rams running back rotation

Knowing first-hand the benefits of a committee approach to the running back position, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is seeing the Rams successfully employ a similar strategy. 
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Everett, Woods, Goff look ahead to Week 6 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, tight end Gerald Everett, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

McVay: Short-term IR for Jordan Fuller, surgery for Ogbo Okoronkwo

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo's injuries.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 6. 
news

Aaron Donald named Week 5 NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's four-sack performance against Washington has earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. 
news

Notable Rams-49ers games in McVay era

Ahead of Sunday's contest against the 49ers, theRams.com examines some of the notable games between Los Angeles and San Francisco in the Sean McVay era. 
news

First Look: Rams travel to 49ers to kick off divisional play on Sunday Night Football

An early preview of Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
news

McVay "hopeful" Micah Kiser will play this week against 49ers, expects more clarity on Jordan Fuller and Obo Okoronkwo on Wednesday

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides updates on the statuses of linebacker Micah Kiser, safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Obo Okoronkwo heading into Week 6. 

Advertising