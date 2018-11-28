Gerald Everett Making Plays when Opportunities Come

Everett was at a bit of a disadvantage when the season started, having suffered a shoulder injury in training camp that kept him sidelined until Week 1. Everett played only five snaps against Oakland to open the year, and then only eight in Week 2.

But Everett has been a steady presence since then, playing between 16 and 23 offensive snaps (ranging from 21.8 to 41.8 percent) of reps in Los Angeles' last nine games.

Focusing in on the last four games, there's been a clear uptick in production, with Everett making nine receptions for 134 yards with his three touchdowns. He also caught a two-point conversion that tied the game at 35 in New Orleans.

"I"m just making the most of my [opportunities]," Everett said. "And playing in this offense is a dream come true. One of the most highly-fueled offenses in the league, and I'm glad to be here. I mean however many snaps I get, I'm going to make the most of them — just be there for my team."

While Everett has shown plenty of growth throughout the course of the season, he did note that he'd like to show more of his ability as a blocker. Many of Everett's snaps have come in known-passing situations — like third downs, or in a two-minute drill.

"I hear it from some of my buddies on other teams — when they see me on the field, it's mostly pass. So that kind of gives them an advantage," Everett said. "So I mean, at the same time, Tyler [Higbee] and I compliment each other, like I said in camp. But when he's out there, he's gonna make plays. When I'm out there, I'm gonna make plays. And that's just how we feel as a tight ends group."