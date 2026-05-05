Get to know Max Klare

The Rams used the 61st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Ohio State tight end Max Klare.

Here are five things fans should know about him:

1) Football lineage

Klare's dad, cousin, grandfather and two uncles also played college football, according to his Ohio State bio.

2) Converted quarterback

Klare began his high school career playing quarterback before switching to tight end. His head coach at St. Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio, Steve Specht, told the Lafayette (Ind.) Journal & Courier in 2024 it wasn't that Klare lost the three-way battle for the starting quarterback job; he just "gave us a lot at tight end" and was a "very gifted athlete."

3) Potentially had a future in baseball

Specht also told the Journal & Courier that he thought Klare could've played Major League Baseball.

At minimum, Klare arrived in West Lafayette with enough talent to be a two-sport Division I athlete playing football and baseball for the Boilermakers. However, because of the time commitments each one required, those plans changed after one month and he was forced to choose one over the other.

Per The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler's The Beast draft guide, Klare was "a standout baseball player at St. Xavier as a left-handed-hitting centerfielder" who posted a .410 batting average his senior season.

4) Man of many football talents

Brugler also noted that Klare handled punting and kickoff duties for St. Xavier during his senior season.

5) Reliable pass-catcher