Give Me 5: Top 5 Special Teams plays from the second half of the season

Feb 12, 2019 at 01:55 PM
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the second half of the NFL season and postseason.

Here are the top five plays from the Rams special teams.

No. 5

The Rams offense struggled to get going in Super Bowl LIII which meant a busy day for veteran punter Johnny Hekker on football's greatest stage.

Hekker punted nine times against the Patriots, totaling 417 yards and averaging 46.3 yards per punt. His longest punt of the night went 65 yards from his own end zone into Patriots territory and the NFL record books, becoming the longest punt in Super Bowl history.

The punt pinned the Patriots deep in their own territory for a drive that ended with a punt of their own. The Rams ensuing drive resulted in their only points of the game — a 53-yard field goal to tie the game at three.

No. 4

In a game that was quite the opposite of Super Bowl LIII's low-scoring affair, Hekker helped make the difference late in Week 11, pinning the Chiefs on their own 12-yard line with under a minute to go, up by three.

Hekker's punt traveled 68 yards into the hands of speedy return man Tyreek Hill, who boldly elected to return the booming kick. After a few short completions from MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the young star was picked off by safety Lamarcus Joyner and the Rams won the highest-scoring game in the history of Monday Night Football.

No. 3

Down 13-0 early in the second quarter in the NFC Championship game, Hekker and the Rams punt unit lined up to kick it away for the second straight possession after quarterback Jared Goff's early interception ended the club's opening offensive drive.

Facing 4th-and-5 in the noisy Superdome, Hekker took the long snap, stepped up, and fired a spiral to wide-open corner and speedy special teams member Sam Shields. Shields made a move, got to the sticks, and the Rams had finally had some momentum.

No. 2

The special teams party in the Big Easy roared on courtesy of kicker Greg Zuerlein's 48-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to tie the game at 23 and send the semifinal game into overtime.

No. 1

The Rams lost the coin toss in overtime, giving the ball to quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints offense, but a huge QB hit from outside linebacker Dante Fowler and interception by safety John Johnson gave the ball to the Rams, just outside of Zuerlein's range.

After a few positive plays from the L.A. offense, Zuerlein proved clutch once again kicking from the Superdome's turf, sending the 57-yard try through the uprights and his team to its first Super Bowl since the 2001 season.

