Give Me 5: Top 5 Special Teams plays from the second half of the season

The Rams offense struggled to get going in Super Bowl LIII which meant a busy day for veteran punter Johnny Hekker on football's greatest stage.

Hekker punted nine times against the Patriots, totaling 417 yards and averaging 46.3 yards per punt. His longest punt of the night went 65 yards from his own end zone into Patriots territory and the NFL record books, becoming the longest punt in Super Bowl history.