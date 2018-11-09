Gurley Appreciates Teammates for Creating Run Lanes

"We all work together. If I don't pass protect for them, then Goff's not going to get the ball off. If the linemen don't protect for me, then I'm not going to do good," Gurley said. "So, that's why you love this game. We all need each other. Not one man can do one job. Those guys have been fantastic. There's a lot of receivers around this league that wouldn't block a soul, but these guys are grinding it out. You see why we're in the position that we're in and being able to score points because of the stuff that Rob [Woods] and [Cooper] Kupp and [Tyler] Higbee, Brandin [Cooks]. All those guys, they go above and beyond just the block and give that extra effort. It makes you want to go out and do the exact same thing for them."