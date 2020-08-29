Halftime notes from the Rams' second scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams' second scrimmage inside SoFi Stadium is halfway done. Here are some notes and observations:
1) Uniform watch: The offense and field goal units wore royal jersey and royal pants, defense bone jersey and bone pants.
2) Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated this would be more of a dress rehearsal compared to the first scrimmage, and it was a game-like situation to start. The first period was special teams kickoff, second period first team offense versus first team defense.
3) Important context: When it was first team offense vs. first team defense and second team offense vs. second team defense, it wasn't full-on live tackling, but as close as you could get. There was a clear emphasis on players making contact but doing so in a way that ensured players on stayed on their feet.
4) Rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson started with the second team offense, then made a big play with the first team, connecting on 30-yard deep ball from Goff down the left sideline. The play helped up a 7-yard touchdown pass from Goff to tight end Tyler Higbee.
5) Kicker competition: Lirim Hajrullahu was a perfect 4 for 4 in the first half, converting both of his extra point attempts and both of his 43-yard field goal attempts. Sam Sloman and Austin MacGinnis each went 3 for 4 – Sloman made both extra point attempts but only one of his two 43-yard tries; MacGinnis went 1 of 2 on PATs but made both of his 43-yard tries.
6) "Mamba Tourney": In a nod to the late Kobe Bryant, the Rams named their competitive situational work at the end of the first half after the Lakers superstar. Interceptions by inside linebacker Micah Kiser and safety John Johnson helped the first team defense defeat the first team offense to win the Mamba Tourney.