Halftime notes from the Rams' second scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams' second scrimmage inside SoFi Stadium is halfway done. Here are some notes and observations:

1) Uniform watch: The offense and field goal units wore royal jersey and royal pants, defense bone jersey and bone pants.

2) Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated this would be more of a dress rehearsal compared to the first scrimmage, and it was a game-like situation to start. The first period was special teams kickoff, second period first team offense versus first team defense.

3) Important context: When it was first team offense vs. first team defense and second team offense vs. second team defense, it wasn't full-on live tackling, but as close as you could get. There was a clear emphasis on players making contact but doing so in a way that ensured players on stayed on their feet.

4) Rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson started with the second team offense, then made a big play with the first team, connecting on 30-yard deep ball from Goff down the left sideline. The play helped up a 7-yard touchdown pass from Goff to tight end Tyler Higbee.

5) Kicker competition: Lirim Hajrullahu was a perfect 4 for 4 in the first half, converting both of his extra point attempts and both of his 43-yard field goal attempts. Sam Sloman and Austin MacGinnis each went 3 for 4 – Sloman made both extra point attempts but only one of his two 43-yard tries; MacGinnis went 1 of 2 on PATs but made both of his 43-yard tries.