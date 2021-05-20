Rams and Hate Is A Virus create limited-edition merchandise to benefit AAPI non-profit organizations

All proceeds from the merchandise sales will benefit Hate is a Virus and Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles (AAJC-LA), who are doing critical work to help improve the lives of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, communities of color, immigrants, and other marginalized groups throughout Los Angeles and beyond.

Hate Is A Virus is a non-profit community of mobilizers and amplifiers that exists to dismantle racism and hate. A movement started in 2020, Hate is A Virus continues to amplify, educate, and activate AAPI to stand for justice and equality in solidarity with other communities.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles is the nation's largest legal and civil rights organization for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. Through direct services, impact litigation, policy advocacy, leadership development and capacity building, AAJC-LA focuses on the most vulnerable members of Asian American communities while also building a strong voice for civil rights and social justice.