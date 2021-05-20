Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams and Hate Is A Virus create limited-edition merchandise to benefit AAPI non-profit organizations

May 20, 2021 at 03:24 PM
TheRams.com

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) Month, the Los Angeles Rams are partnering with Hate Is A Virus to create limited-edition merchandise that is available for purchase on the Rams Auction site.

210520-hiav-release

All proceeds from the merchandise sales will benefit Hate is a Virus and Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles (AAJC-LA), who are doing critical work to help improve the lives of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, communities of color, immigrants, and other marginalized groups throughout Los Angeles and beyond.

Hate Is A Virus is a non-profit community of mobilizers and amplifiers that exists to dismantle racism and hate. A movement started in 2020, Hate is A Virus continues to amplify, educate, and activate AAPI to stand for justice and equality in solidarity with other communities.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles is the nation's largest legal and civil rights organization for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. Through direct services, impact litigation, policy advocacy, leadership development and capacity building, AAJC-LA focuses on the most vulnerable members of Asian American communities while also building a strong voice for civil rights and social justice.

For more information about the Rams' efforts in the community, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams and The Wallace Firm announce partnership; launch first-of-its-kind Heart & Hustle Award for community heroes

The Los Angeles Rams and The Wallace Firm announced today that they have joined forces in a multi-year partnership with one goal in mind – making an impact on the Los Angeles community
news

Rams Punter Johnny Hekker virtually reads to youth at Naval Base Ventura County and Bob Hope USO

news

Aloha Cafe honors memory of original owner with taste of Hawaii in Little Tokyo

Angelenos can find a taste of the islands inside Little Tokyo through Aloha Cafe. 
news

Rams host virtual preliminary Cheerleader auditions for 2021 season

Candidates must register for auditions at therams.com/auditions 
news

KimThai Garden shares love of Thai culture through plants

Nestled in Los Angeles' Chinatown district, KimThai Garden expresses one of the special aspects of Thai culture. 
news

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp donates Nike gear to Inglewood Unified School District students

news

Rams Safety Terrell Burgess leads virtual fitness discussion for Exceptional Children's Foundation youth

news

Castrol and Rams team up to drive change throughout the 2021 NFL Season

New partnership kicks off series of environmental initiatives in tandem with Rams Receiver Robert Woods and Keep America Beautiful
news

Rams Linebacker Kenny Young partners with UNIFY Financial Credit Union to tackle financial education for students in LA

Partnership will include a 12-week program to educate young adults at Los Angeles Room & Board 
news

Taylor Rapp launching NFT collection to help raise funds to combat anti-Asian hate

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is launching a non-fungible token (NFT) collection as part of a fundraising effort for the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community. 
news

DeSean Jackson looks to continue community impact in his hometown

Back in Los Angeles after signing with the Rams, wide receiver DeSean Jackson is eager to assist his hometown. 
