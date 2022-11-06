Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Derek McAlister on his longtime appreciation for the Los Angeles Rams and downtown LA

"Honestly, since I've visited the Conrad for the first time, I can't stop telling my friends and family about it," says McAlister. "It's such an upscale addition to the Bunker Hill area and it definitely makes you feel like you are in a high-end complex. There's a comfort in knowing that you can be fully contained in this one [space] and get everything you need to have a fantastic time. I've stayed at Conrads from the East Coast to the West Coast, and this hotel is one of the best. The spacious and modern rooms, the stunning lobby and common areas and the outside rooftop bar and pool make this an amazing place to stay."