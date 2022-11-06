Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Derek McAlister on his longtime appreciation for the Los Angeles Rams and downtown LA
In part two of a four-part guide giving the inside scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods, Rams Season Ticket Member Derek McAlister shares about his longtime support of the team and what to do when you stay in downtown Los Angeles for game day.
Derek McAlister remembers the exact details of his first Rams game, from arriving at the stadium to the end of the game. He also remembers the near-full-circle moment tied to it that came in February this year.
"When I was just 6 years old, my father took me to a 'Monday Night Football' game on December 11, 1978 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum," McAlister said. "I still remember the first view of the field that hit my retina as we walked out of the tunnel to our section. I was hooked for the Rams, who had already clinched the division and lost a meaningless game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 20-19. I think they made up for it on February 13, 2022."
McAlister is alluding to the 2022 Super Bowl, when the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20. He remains a Season Ticket Member today and is also a proud resident of downtown Los Angeles.