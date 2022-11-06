Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Derek McAlister on his longtime appreciation for the Los Angeles Rams and downtown LA

In part two of a four-part guide giving the inside scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods, Rams Season Ticket Member Derek McAlister shares about his longtime support of the team and what to do when you stay in downtown Los Angeles for game day.

Derek McAlister remembers the exact details of his first Rams game, from arriving at the stadium to the end of the game. He also remembers the near-full-circle moment tied to it that came in February this year.

"When I was just 6 years old, my father took me to a 'Monday Night Football' game on December 11, 1978 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum," McAlister said. "I still remember the first view of the field that hit my retina as we walked out of the tunnel to our section. I was hooked for the Rams, who had already clinched the division and lost a meaningless game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 20-19. I think they made up for it on February 13, 2022."

McAlister is alluding to the 2022 Super Bowl, when the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20. He remains a Season Ticket Member today and is also a proud resident of downtown Los Angeles.

Born and raised in the area, McAlister was thrilled to have the Rams return to LA.

"It means I get to see my team, in my city, in person with my friends, family and Ramily," McAlister said. "And, BONUS, we get a state-of-the-art stadium."

Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams

When McAlister isn't at the "Rams House" for a home game, he enjoys taking advantage of the walkability and accessibility of his downtown neighborhood.

"The first time I ever visited New York, I was amazed at how everything you've ever needed is all in one place," McAlister said. "Downtown Los Angeles is essentially a very small, compact Manhattan. You have high-end restaurants and pubs, a great nightlife, rooftop bars and all the coffee shops you could ever want. What I like most about downtown is that once I get home, I don't have to get into my car and go anywhere to get anything. Everything is a quick walk in any direction, which is a great benefit for visitors."

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

McAlister has several favorites in downtown LA, including:

  • The Arts District: Here you'll find a wide variety of galleries, as well as retail, bar and nightlife options. "The best restaurants downtown are no win the Arts District. As a bonus, it's by the iconic and infamous 6th Street Bridge. Choose from acclaimed hot spots like Bestia, a trendy Italian restaurant from acclaimed husband-and-wife team Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis, or popular Chicago-transplant, Girl & the Goat," McAlister recommends.
  • LA LIVE: This entertainment campus contains lots of restaurant options, as well as the Crypto.com Arena and the GRAMMY Museum. If you're hungry during your visit, McAlister highly recommends the award-winning chicken and waffles at Fixins Soul Kitchen.
  • Coffee shops: If you're a coffee fan like McAlister, head for Cognoscenti Coffee — a local roaster that uses primarily washed coffee beans for a cleaner, more consistent taste.
  • Mexican food: There is no shortage of incredible Mexican food in LA. A new addition to the area, Sonoritas makes their dishes fresh in-house using seasonal ingredients (including homemade salsas and corn tortillas)! Says McAlister, "Ask the bartender to recommend some tacos and margaritas and get your taste buds ready for an adventure!"
  • Rooftop drinks: Fresh air refreshment awaits at Agua Viva, the rooftop restaurant at Conrad Los Angeles. Cocktail master Miguel Lancha's menu includes a shiso spicy margarita, tornup tiki punch, or a classic mojito. There's also an extensive selection of innovative Zero ABV options perfect for outdoor sipping.
  • Nighttime fun: There is something for everyone in Downtown LA. A good place to start is Spring Street between 4th and 8th where there is a mix of bars, restaurants, and clubs to keep you occupied. For a cool speakeasy vibe (and some of the best and most expansive drinks in DTLA), check out Death & Co. The innovative menu features whimsical sections like "light and playful" and "boozy and honest."

In the center of downtown LA and across the street from Walt Disney Concert Hall, you'll find Conrad Los Angeles. This luxury Hilton hotel was designed by legendary architect Frank Gehry and features 305 modern rooms, a rare rooftop terrace and a private pool deck with stunning views overlooking downtown. Best of all, this inspiring location is just steps away from iconic Los Angeles attractions like The Broad and The Museum of Contemporary Art.

The full-service hotel spa ensures you'll feel better than when you arrived, and includes an infrared sauna, private recovery cabins and rose quartz goddess facials that are trademarked by celebrity facialist, Angela Caglia. There are countless options to allow guests to power up (or down) with an innovative selection of high-tech wellness therapies.

Oh, and you can't miss the two signature restaurants from internationally recognized culinary innovator, José Andrés. Taste the flavors of Spain as seen through a California lens when you dine at San Laurel. If you're looking for the "beach club vibes of your dreams," head to chic rooftop restaurant, Agua Viva, for a Latin America-meets-Asia menu that will leave you wanting more and more.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

"Honestly, since I've visited the Conrad for the first time, I can't stop telling my friends and family about it," says McAlister. "It's such an upscale addition to the Bunker Hill area and it definitely makes you feel like you are in a high-end complex. There's a comfort in knowing that you can be fully contained in this one [space] and get everything you need to have a fantastic time. I've stayed at Conrads from the East Coast to the West Coast, and this hotel is one of the best. The spacious and modern rooms, the stunning lobby and common areas and the outside rooftop bar and pool make this an amazing place to stay."

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

Coming to town for the game? Score big and find your perfect stay at one of more than 100+ Hilton properties in the Los Angeles area. Explore now.

