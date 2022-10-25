Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Season Ticket Members Rose and Steven Lesser share their love for Rams and Long Beach

In part one of a four-part guide giving the local scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods when you're in town for the game, Rams Season Ticket Members Rose and Steven Lesser dish on their connection to the team and what to do when you stay in downtown Long Beach for game day.

Sports fans Rose and Steven Lesser moved from New Jersey to California in 1972 and were introduced to the Rams by way of Steven's company having season tickets. When the company gave up its season tickets in 1975, the Lessers purchased their own.

"For so many years LA had no football team," they said. "With the Rams returning, fans can experience the fall and winter sport of champions in person. SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams, continues to give a tremendous boost to the LA economy."

© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams

Today, Rose and Steven are residents of downtown Long Beach who continue to support the Rams and always wear their Rams gear on gamedays.

Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams

The Lesser's favorite memories are seeing the franchise win the Super Bowl in 1999 and 2021, but they also have more personal ones that go beyond their attire or big moments in team history.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

"In the 1970s, we lived in a tract with several Rams players, and we got to know them as neighbors and had a personal connection to the Rams," the couple said. "This internalized our feelings about the team."

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

When they are not at the Rams House for a home game, the Lessers enjoy taking in what Long Beach has to offer. Just a short drive from SoFi Stadium, this unique city offers a lot of great things to do to help soak in the true California lifestyle. A few of their hot spots in the area they enjoy include:

  • Pine Avenue: Pine Avenue features authentic restaurants with a variety of cuisines to choose from. You will not find a chain restaurant; it is all local small business that have been providing high-quality fare for many years! Check out L’Opera; it has been serving award-winning Italian Food for more than 23 years and features live opera singers in the dining room on select nights.
  • Shoreline Village: Shoreline Village offers a wide variety of waterfront restaurants, shopping, and watersports activities. You can start with brunch along the waterfront at Parker's Lighthouse, then stroll through the specialty shops before renting a boat, Jet Skis or just about any watercraft. In addition, you can go whale-watching or deep-sea fishing. If you are feeling extra adventurous, hop on the Catalina Express for a trip to Catalina Island.
  • Performing Arts Center: Catch a musical masterpiece at the waterside Long Beach Performing Arts Center, home to the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra, Long Beach Opera and International City Theater. You can also catch a Broadway show, concert or comedy show throughout the year.
  • The Pike Outlet Shops: If you're in the mood to shop till you drop, head to The Pike Outlets for some open-air entertainment, dining, nightlife and of course, shopping.
  • Belmont Shore: Belmont Shore is one of Long Beach's coastal shopping, dining, and entertainment districts. You can stroll down 15 blocks of retail, restaurants and bars adjacent to the water. It's a classic beachside town with many boutiques and award-winning restaurants, wine bars and coffee cafes.
  • Alamitos Beach: Alamitos Beach offers miles of oceanfront for you to get some sunshine, swim, paddleboard, parasail, kite surf, bike, run, walk, roller skate, yoga or participate in any other outdoor activity you can think of!
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

"The downtown area of Long Beach offers all the attractions of a big city in a small compact area," the Lessers said. "There is much to do in this walkable town – beaches, theatre, restaurants, sports, shopping, (the) aquarium, and the waterfront."

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

And when they are looking for an in-town getaway for themselves or have out-of-town guests visiting, they choose Hotel Maya, a DoubleTree by Hilton for a great stay.

This unique, full-scale resort is a great place to take in views of the water and Long Beach's scenic skyline. Inspired by Mayan culture, Hotel Maya boasts an experience unlike any other. Roast s'mores at one of the fire pits, take a dip in the Instagrammable pool (with floating cabanas and a full-service bar) and hang out at the award-winning restaurant, Fuego Restaurant and Bar. In addition, the hotel offers many outdoor activities, including bicycle rentals, swimming, sailing, Jet Skiing, pontoon boats, beach games and a walking path along the waterfront to local attractions and downtown.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

"Each time we have visited, we have enjoyed delicious food and drinks at the bar and like to dine alfresco on the expansive outdoor patio at Fuego Restaurant and Bar," the Lessers said. "When we have out of town guests and we want them to have a great stay, we make reservations at Hotel Maya for them to enjoy the friendly and accommodating staff, the spacious rooms with spectacular views, and the numerous family-oriented activities."

Coming to town for the game? Score big and find your perfect stay at one of more than 100+ Hilton properties in the Los Angeles area.Explore now.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
