Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Season Ticket Members Rose and Steven Lesser share their love for Rams and Long Beach
In part one of a four-part guide giving the local scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods when you're in town for the game, Rams Season Ticket Members Rose and Steven Lesser dish on their connection to the team and what to do when you stay in downtown Long Beach for game day.
Sports fans Rose and Steven Lesser moved from New Jersey to California in 1972 and were introduced to the Rams by way of Steven's company having season tickets. When the company gave up its season tickets in 1975, the Lessers purchased their own.
"For so many years LA had no football team," they said. "With the Rams returning, fans can experience the fall and winter sport of champions in person. SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams, continues to give a tremendous boost to the LA economy."