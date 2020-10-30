Presented by

Injury Report 10/30: Tyler Higbee game-time decision for Rams-Dolphins

Oct 30, 2020 at 02:57 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

While Higbee is "making good progress," head coach Sean McVay said after Friday's practice he will be a game-time decision.

For the Dolphins, cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) has been ruled out, while tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) is questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tyler Higbee TE Hand Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Andrew Whitworth OL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Trishton Jackson WR Illness DNP Full Full -
Gerald Everett TE Illness DNP Full Full -
Michael Brockers DL Not Injury Related - - Limited -

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Lynn Bowden Jr. WR Not Injury Related - DNP - -
Raekwon Davis DT Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Kavon Frazier S Shoulder Full Full Full -
Jakeem Grant WR Illness - DNP Full -
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Hand Full Full Full -
Xavien Howard CB Knee Full Full Full -
Byron Jones CB Achilles Full Full Full -
Shaq Lawson DE Shoulder Full Full Full -
Bobby McCain S Ankle Limited Limited Full -
DeVante Parker WR Groin Limited Limited Full -
Jamal Perry CB Foot DNP Limited DNP Out
Adam Shaheen TE Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Andrew Van Ginkel LB Concussion Full - - -
Kyle Van Noy LB Foot Limited Limited Full -

