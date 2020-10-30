Injury Report 10/30: Tyler Higbee game-time decision for Rams-Dolphins

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).
While Higbee is "making good progress," head coach Sean McVay said after Friday's practice he will be a game-time decision.
For the Dolphins, cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) has been ruled out, while tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) is questionable.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Hand
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Andrew Whitworth
|OL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Aaron Donald
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Trishton Jackson
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Michael Brockers
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|-
|-
|Limited
|-
MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|-
|DNP
|-
|-
|Raekwon Davis
|DT
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Kavon Frazier
|S
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Jakeem Grant
|WR
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|LB
|Hand
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Byron Jones
|CB
|Achilles
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Shaq Lawson
|DE
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Bobby McCain
|S
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Jamal Perry
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|Limited
|DNP
|Out
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|Concussion
|Full
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle Van Noy
|LB
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-